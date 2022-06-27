Meridian Bank Among Nation’s 200 Top-Performing Community Banks

Image via Meridian Bank.

Malvern-based Meridian Bank has been named a top-performing publicly traded community bank by American Banker, a leading industry organization.

Its list of the Top 200 publicly traded community banks under $2 billion in assets ranked Meridian No. 13 in the U.S. and first among banks headquartered in Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, and Maryland.

“(This list) is led by companies with strong profitability metrics, minimal credit losses, and ample levels of low-cost deposits,” according to American Banker.

The publicly traded community bank rankings were determined by the three-year return on average equity (ROAE) between 2019 and 2021.

“Being recognized as one of the country’s highest-performing community banks is a testament to the Meridian team’s commitment to providing best-in-class customer service to the businesses, retail customers, and municipalities in our market,” said Meridian Bank CEO Chris Annas.

Comparative statistics for all 438 U.S. banks and thrifts in this peer group for the three years charted were as follows: