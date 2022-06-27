Tuesdays in the Park summer concert series opens tonight

The Tuesdays in the Park Concert series will hold its first of seven concerts at Mrs. Stock’s Park at 7:30 p.m. today with a performance by Doug Anderson, a Grammy Award winning gospel artist.

The series is free and open to the public and is put on by the City of Hillsdale Recreation Department.

For the next seven weeks, there will be concerts each Tuesday at Mrs. Stock’s Park through Aug. 9. Each performance begins at 7:30 p.m. and features a different artist or group.

The concert series has been a staple in Hillsdale for more than 10 years, said Michelle Loren, director of the recreation department.

“At that time, it was all just volunteer performances,” Loren said, “It has really just evolved from there.”

The event is free to the public, though public donations are accepted at the event. All donations from the event go back into Mrs. Stock’s Park.

“The whole program is put on by community sponsorship,” Loren said.

The sponsors range from County National Bank to community members.

Amber Yoder, marketing officer at County National Bank, said the bank is proud to sponsor the event.

“Supporting the arts in our community is important to us, and we’re happy to do what we can to ensure that events like this continue,” she said.

According to a statement from the City of Hillsdale, the concerts span many different and diverse genres from country, folk, jazz, acoustic, and more.

“It’s been free to the public for a very long time to provide the public with good entertainment at no cost to them,” Loren said.

Tuesdays in the Park at Mrs. Stock's Park

Tuesday, June 28: Doug Anderson, Grammy-winning gospel artist

Tuesday, July 5: Patriotic Concert, Bob Pogue, Cory Champion, Nathan Wiley, Scott Donihue

Tuesday, July 12: Jackson French Quarter Dixieland Band

Tuesday, July 19: Midnite Stew, local cover band

Tuesday, July 26: Bob Pogue, local cover and originals

Tuesday, Aug. 2: In Accord, local artist, cover and originals

Tuesday, Aug. 9: Town & Country Chorus/Marcella Singers, barbershop chorus & women's chorus