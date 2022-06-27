ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Fairfield, CT

Obituary: Danielle Marie Lisi October 24, 1985 - June 23, 2022

hamlethub.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDanielle Marie Lisi “Belle” of New Fairfield, CT, passed away unexpectedly at home Thursday June 23, 2022, at the age of 36. Danielle was born October 24, 1985, in Carmel, NY, daughter of Anthony and Lisa (Piazza) Lisi of New Fairfield, CT. Before...

news.hamlethub.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hamlethub.com

Longtime Ridgefield resident Jerry DePass, 86, has died

Gerald M. DePass, 86, of Danbury, CT, a long-time resident of Ridgefield, CT passed away peacefully on June 14, 2022 at Danbury Hospital with his wife and daughter at his side. He was a beloved husband, father and Pop-Pop. Gerald, known to friends and family as Jerry, was born on...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

Photos: Historic bells ring out in Danbury to usher in St. James Church’s summer carillon series

DANBURY — The sound of bells rang out from St. James Episcopal Church on Wednesday afternoon to welcome the church’s annual Summer Carillon Concert series. Tatiana Lukyanova, a musician from New Britain, climbed the church’s steeple to play the bells, which were installed in 1928 in memory of Ella Bulkley, who died the prior year and donated money to the church for the chimes.
DANBURY, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ridgefield, CT
Connecticut State
Connecticut Obituaries
City
New Fairfield, CT
hamlethub.com

Services planned for Mary Hugo Nielson, 56, of Bethel

Mary Hugo Nielson, age 56 of Bethel, CT peacefully passed away at Regional Hospice in Danbury on Friday, June 24, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer. The family will receive friends at the Bethel Funeral Home, 215 Greenwood Ave., Bethel, Wednesday evening from 5:00 to 8:00 PM. A Mass...
BETHEL, CT
connecticuthistory.org

Connecticut’s Youngest City – Who Knew?

… that the city of West Haven, incorporated in 1961, is Connecticut’s youngest city but one of the state’s oldest settlements. Settled in 1648, West Farms (now West Haven) was a part of the original New Haven Colony. In 1719, it became the separate parish of West Haven, and in 1822, after several failed attempts at incorporation, it joined with neighboring North Milford to become the town of Orange. In 1921, West Haven split from Orange to become a separate town, and was finally incorporated in 1961 as a city, making it the last city incorporated in the state. West Haven is perhaps best known as the home of Savin Rock Amusement Park, a popular late nineteenth century seaside resort that ran along the west side of New Haven Harbor and over the years evolved into a general amusement park. Savin Rock Amusement Park closed in the 1960s but remains a cultural icon in Connecticut memory.
WEST HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Hot vs. cold lobster rolls: At CT eateries, warm and buttery reigns supreme

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut lobster roll lovers' preferences may be summed up in two words emblazoned on a T-shirt: "NO MAYO." Employees at Liv's Shack in Old Saybrook and Liv's Dockside in Clinton wear black T-shirts with the sentiment, designed with a graphic of a lobster and a stick of butter. The apparel reflects the restaurants' position that butter is best when it comes to lobster rolls, but the idea initially came about as Robert Marcarelli and other Liv's employees were serving the seafood sandwiches at farmers' markets.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#Brewster High School#Daiane Of New Fairfield#Fl#Christian#Beecher Funeral Home
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield Police Salute Officer William Browning! Thank You for Your Service!

Yesterday June 28th, 2022, Officer William Browning retired from the Ridgefield Police Department. Officer Browning started his career with the Ridgefield Police Department in 1999. Prior to coming to Ridgefield, Officer Browning served with the Lewisboro NY Police Department, part time from 1984-1999. Throughout his career in Ridgefield, he served...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
WTNH

Under the radar: Connecticut’s best hidden gems

Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut, nestled between a slew of states across New England, is often overlooked. Though it may be small, the state is jam-packed with a variety of unique adventure spots. All you have to do is dig a little deeper. We’ve compiled a list of hidden gems waiting to be explored. Unique farms […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

Couple converted Greenwich church into a funky home — it's for sale for $1.8M

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. According to Santiago and Bonnie Suarez, not at all. The couple, who owns the former church on 1035 North Street in Greenwich, said they used to be asked that question all the time. Santiago said he even stayed in the church by himself before committing to its purchase in 2005.
GREENWICH, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
hamlethub.com

Danbury Hospital receives American Heart Association Quality Achievement Award

Nuvance Health’s Vassar Brothers Medical Center, Norwalk Hospital, Danbury Hospital and its New Milford campus have received American Heart Association Quality Achievement Awards for implementing specific quality improvement measures to treat patients who suffer severe heart attacks and for their commitment to managing heart failure patients. "We are honored...
DANBURY, CT
Daily Voice

Duo Sentenced In Scheme To Murder Individual, Set Fire To Bridgeport Business

Two men were sentenced to years in prison for their roles in a plan to murder an individual and set fire to a Fairfield County business. Luis Mercado, age 55, of Bridgeport, and 35-year-old Luis Mejias, of Waterbury, were sentenced on Monday, June 27, to 10 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release, according to Vanessa Roberts Avery, United States attorney for the District of Connecticut.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Man Shot

VIDEO Report: 2022-06-29@7:55pm–#Bridgeport CT– A man was shot in the 800 block of Hancock Avenue. The victim appeared to be alert and talking with first responders. The suspect was captured at the train station on Water Street, easy to spot, he was wearing a Sponge Bob hoodie. DoingItLocal...
BRIDGEPORT, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy