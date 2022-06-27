Ordinance Committee Meeting

Edward “Gene” Eugene McWhirter, 81, of Mount Pleasant, died Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospital. Gene was born on June 22, 1941, in Newton, the son of Robert Wilson and Lillian (Robinett) McWhirter. Growing up Gene would help his father on the farm, which sparked his lifelong interest. He graduated from Baxter High School in 1959 and continued his education at the University of Iowa. Gene moved to Fort Madison and was a partner in H&M Chevrolet Olds. On November 1, 1969, Gene was united in marriage to Kathie Elliott in Newton. The couple moved to Mount Pleasant in 1972, and Gene opened McWhirter Chevrolet Buick shortly after. He enjoyed gardening, field trials, and attending auctions. Gene was a jack of all trades, he was an auctioneer, private pilot, bought and sold farm machinery for many years and loved his fishing trips to Canada. He was a member of the Elks Lodge, Iowa Automobile Dealers Association, National Automobile Dealers Association and attended the First Presbyterian Church.

NEWTON, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO