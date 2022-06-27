ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, IA

Ordinance Committee Meeting

By Theresa Rose
 3 days ago

The Mount Pleasant Ordinance Committee will meet Tuesday,...

Daily Jail Count

In the interest of keeping Henry County residents informed, the Henry County Sheriff’s office has requested KILJ post the daily jail count. During the jail referendum campaign it was publicized that the jail would be able to house additional inmates from surrounding counties and this would generate revenue for Henry County.
HENRY COUNTY, IA
Gene McWhirter (final arrangements)

Edward “Gene” Eugene McWhirter, 81, of Mount Pleasant, died Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospital. Gene was born on June 22, 1941, in Newton, the son of Robert Wilson and Lillian (Robinett) McWhirter. Growing up Gene would help his father on the farm, which sparked his lifelong interest. He graduated from Baxter High School in 1959 and continued his education at the University of Iowa. Gene moved to Fort Madison and was a partner in H&M Chevrolet Olds. On November 1, 1969, Gene was united in marriage to Kathie Elliott in Newton. The couple moved to Mount Pleasant in 1972, and Gene opened McWhirter Chevrolet Buick shortly after. He enjoyed gardening, field trials, and attending auctions. Gene was a jack of all trades, he was an auctioneer, private pilot, bought and sold farm machinery for many years and loved his fishing trips to Canada. He was a member of the Elks Lodge, Iowa Automobile Dealers Association, National Automobile Dealers Association and attended the First Presbyterian Church.
NEWTON, IA
Phyllis A. Conner

Phyllis A. Conner, 91, of Mount Pleasant, died Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the Henry County Health Center. Phyllis was born November 20, 1930, in Illinois, the daughter of Samuel and Elsie (Ahlers) Lant. She graduated from Media High School and received her training to become a nurse at the Mercy Hospital in Burlington. Phyllis was united in marriage to Edgar Conner on February 20, 1954 in Mount Pleasant. The couple moved to Mount Pleasant where Phyllis worked for over 40 years at the Mount Pleasant Community Hospital and worked as a hospice nurse after she retired. Phyllis was a member of the First United Methodist Church. She loved spending time with her grandchildren doing crossword puzzles and tending to her garden. Phyllis’ cats were her pride and joy and she loved them dearly.
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
Sports, June 30th

Mount Pleasant Varsity Softball was defeated by Davis County by a score of 12-0 Wednesday night. Ella McNamee was given the loss on the mound allowing 8 runs, 7 earned on 6 hits with 2 walks. Panther Softball is back on the field tonight for a doubleheader on the road against Fairfield. The first game is scheduled for 5:30 PM with the second to follow at 7:30 PM.
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA

