UN Report: Cannabis Legalization & COVID Lockdowns Boosted Daily Use, More Potent Weed & Psychiatric Disorders

This Fall, the field of psychedelic research will take a giant step forward at the University of Health Sciences Antigua (UHSA) in Piccadilly, Antigua. For years, as the opioid crisis has raged in America, we have been teaching our students how to ease suffering and mental health issues with the use of psychedelic drugs like psilocybin, a substance more popularly known as the hallucinogenic component within “magic mushrooms.”

SCIENCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO