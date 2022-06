Having the right set of abilities to become an excellent web programmer will improve your chances of being hired and ensure you perform impressively at your job. A web programmer, rather than a web developer or web designer, focuses more on the code that works behind the scenes, such as in creating interfaces to payment gateways and databases. They are less likely to be choosing the colors of the buttons and more likely to be getting those buttons to work as expected.

