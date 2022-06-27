Westbound Beltline back open near Stoughton Road after rollover crash

MADISON, Wis. — The left two lanes of the westbound Beltline are back open near Stoughton Road Monday following a crash.

Dane County Sheriff’s officials said that crews responded to a rollover crash with injuries that was reported at 7:53 a.m.

Monona police and EMS crews along with Dane County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the scene.

The road re-opened just before 8:50 a.m. Monday.

