Dane County, WI

Westbound Beltline back open near Stoughton Road after rollover crash

By Kyle Jones
 3 days ago
MADISON, Wis. — The left two lanes of the westbound Beltline are back open near Stoughton Road Monday following a crash.

Dane County Sheriff’s officials said that crews responded to a rollover crash with injuries that was reported at 7:53 a.m.

Monona police and EMS crews along with Dane County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the scene.

The road re-opened just before 8:50 a.m. Monday.

Man killed in rural Grant Co. crash, sheriff’s office says

BOSCOBEL, Wis. — One person died after a crash involving a semi-truck and a car on Highway 61 south of Boscobel Wednesday morning, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said Nathan Williams, 33, of rural Glen Haven, was heading north on Highway 61 near Old 61 Road when he crossed the center line at a curve and hit a 2021 Freightliner semi with an empty flatbed trailer.
BOSCOBEL, WI
nbc15.com

Accident cleared on US 12 westbound near Todd Drive

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The two right lanes of traffic were reopened on US 12/18 westbound near Todd Drive, after an accident Wednesday afternoon, according to Dane County Dispatch. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the crash occurred at the On Ramp from Todd Dr shortly before 6 p.m.
DANE COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

Wisconsin man dead after crashing dump truck over railroad tracks

HUBBARD, Wis. (WFRV) – A dump truck driver is dead after failing to stop at a stop sign and vaulting over railroad tracks. According to a release, around 2:05 p.m. on Tuesday, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash on County Road S at County Road WS in the Township of Hubbard.
Shed, camper total loss after fire in Baraboo, officials say

BARABOO, Wis. — Authorities say a shed and camping trailer in Baraboo are a total loss after a fire late Wednesday night. The Baraboo Fire Department was called to Raven Acres Drive at about 11:12 p.m. Wednesday for an initial report of a house that may have been on fire. Sauk County Sheriff’s deputies were the first on the scene and found it was a shed engulfed in flames.
BARABOO, WI
nbc15.com

Shots fired on Madison’s south side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating shots fired on Madison’s south side. Officers arrived to the scene Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m. The shots were fired near the 2000 block of Fisher Street, according to police. While there, officers found shell casings, but no signs...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: two hospitalized after shooting on Madison’s north side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department is looking for two suspects in a shooting that injured two people earlier Wednesday afternoon on the city’s north side. Madison officials say the shooting happened along the 2900 block of Dryden Dr and that two people were taken to the hospital.
MADISON, WI
