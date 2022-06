Campbell County track athlete Remar Pitter will get a chance to compete at the Division I level in college as he will join the crew at the University of Wyoming in Laramie. Pitter repeated as the 4A state champion in the long jump with a leap of 22-8.25. He won the state title in the event in 2021 going 23-00.25. Pitter also competed in the high jump and at the 4A outdoor meet, he finished 5th at 6-2 and as a junior, he took 8th at 5-10.

