Pfizer Inc PFE shares are trading higher Thursday after the company and BioNTech SE BNTX announced a new COVID-19 vaccine supply agreement with the U.S. government. Under terms of the agreement, the two companies will provide the U.S. government with 105 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine. The government will pay $3.2 billion upon receipt and also has the option to purchase up to 195 million additional doses, bringing the total number of potential doses to 300 million.

STOCKS ・ 1 HOUR AGO