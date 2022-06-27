ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested for selling cocaine, other drugs to teens

By Dara Bitler
 3 days ago

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — A 23-year-old man has been arrested for selling cocaine, MDMA, and marijuana to teens.

During a 9-month investigation, Longmont police revealed that Mario Moreno-Perez sold drugs to people under 21 years old, with some of them being as young as 15 years old.

Longmont police said Moreno-Perez is suspected of selling over 27.15 ounces of cocaine, 48 grams of MDMA, 612 grams of marijuana concentrates, and 49 ounces of marijuana buds.

Police said Moreno-Perez is currently being held on a $50,000 bond in the Boulder County Jail.

Comments / 11

R M ic
3d ago

with open borders they make sure the cartels stay connected!! could be your neighbor!

FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

