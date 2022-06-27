ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon, OH

Expanded St. Charles Occupational Health Clinic opens

 3 days ago

OREGON – Harness Health Partners, the employee health solution of Mercy Health, announces the opening of its newly...

sent-trib.com

BGSU trustees approve raises

Raises for full-time faculty, administrative and classified staff were approved by Bowling Green State University trustees at last week’s meeting. The raises are consistent with the approved Collective Bargaining Agreement with the BGSU-Faculty Association, according to university spokesperson Michael Bratten. It calls for a 2.5 % pool to be...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

VIDEO: Sisters treat Bike to the Bay riders with watermelon stop

Molly and Maggie Kramer treated riders taking part in Bike to the Bay to a watermelon stop on Saturday along Nelson Road. Riders left Owens Community College, making their way through Wood County with an over night stay in Port Clinton. The Bike to the Bay ride is a two-day ride devoted to helping people who are living with multiple sclerosis, a chronic and unpredictable disease of the central nervous system.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Local Briefs: 6-30-2022

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting increased patrol from Friday to Tuesday, using grant funding from the Ohio Traffic Safety Office. Deputies will pay particular attention for violations such as driving under the influence, failure to yield, and speeding — all are which are leading factors in fatal crashes.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Transfers: 6-30-2022

The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division. 1504 Finch Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Andrew Price, to Michael and Theresa Brown, $275,000. 310 Buttonwood Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Stefanie Sheldon and Jaime Rhoades, to Denise Miller, $167,000. 707 Maple St., North Baltimore,...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Bus pick-up radius for BG students may be extended

The pick-up radius for Bowling Green City Schools students may be farther away if more bus drivers are not found. At the June 21 board of education meeting, Superintendent Francis Scruci said the district may be forced to extend student pick-ups to 2 miles this fall. Scruci said the district...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

BG opts out of fireworks law; other communities allow discharge

Under a new law, Ohioans may legally discharge fireworks on certain holidays, including Independence Day. But some Wood County communities are opting out of the new law. Bowling Green Fire Division Chief Bill Moorman said the city will continue to follow its ordinance that outlaws the discharging of fireworks by city residents.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Meal prices for BG students increase for next school year

Meals for Bowling Green City Schools students will cost more this fall. At its June 21 meeting, the board of education approved the price increases to start with the 2022-23 school year. • Elementary student breakfast will increase 40 cents to $1.50. • Secondary student breakfast will increase 25 cents...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

‘As long as it takes’: Unions picketing UPS construction site in Rossford

ROSSFORD — Several unions have been picketing the new UPS construction site on Glenwood Road and representatives spoke at the recent Rossford council meeting on June 13. “We intend to be here as long as it takes,” said Joshua Abernathy, spokesperson for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 8. “We wanted a fair shake on this project. They didn’t look locally on this project.”
ROSSFORD, OH
sent-trib.com

Rossford concerned with road blockages

ROSSFORD – The issue of trains blocking roads in Rossford has led to negotiations that have heated up since a Monday blockage of Lime City Road. Mayor Neil MacKinnon and police Chief Todd Kitzler have been in contact with representatives from CSX Railroad about trains blocking crossings within the city.
ROSSFORD, OH
sent-trib.com

Researching property history at the library

Learn about the history of your house, a property, or a local business with the Wood County District Public Library. Join the library for If These Walls Could Talk: Researching Property History on July 18 at 2 p.m. in Meeting Room C at the library, 251 N. Main St. Local...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Alex Smith

Alex Tennyson Smith, 49, of Grand Rapids, Ohio passed away unexpectedly June 25, 2022. Alex was born on February 12, 1973 in Sarasota, Florida to Rier Sr. and Maggie Jordan-McComesky. He married Rachel Roseman on March 30, 1998 and she survives. Alex worked as an electrician and supervisor for the...
GRAND RAPIDS, OH
sent-trib.com

VIDEO: Learning about lavender on the farm

The Pemberville Public Library held a programing event at the Luckey Road Lavender Farm Saturday afternoon. Visitors toured the lavender field while learning the uses for lavender, and receive some tips on how to grow lavender. #news#farm#lavender.
PEMBERVILLE, OH
sent-trib.com

'Yum for everyone:' Condado Tacos opens Perrysburg store

PERRYSBURG — Condado Tacos, the award-winning taco joint, specializing in tacos, margaritas and tequilas in a colorful and energetic atmosphere, will open its 35th location on Fremont Pike on July 7. The restaurant will be located at 10584 Fremont Pike and will mark the company’s second location in the...
PERRYSBURG, OH
sent-trib.com

One dead, several injured in three-vehicle crash on US 224

BLANCHARD TOWNSHIP – A Stryker man was killed and several others injured in a three-vehicle crash on Sunday night on U.S. 24. At 7:47 p.m., the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lima Post was dispatched to a three-vehicle crash on Route 224, near mile post 25, in Blanchard Township in Putnam County.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

BG mayor commends city employee for going ‘over and above the call of duty’

A commendation, grants and the announcement of a significant retirement came before Bowling Green Council last week. Mayor Mike Aspacher issued a mayor’s commendation to Scott Beeker of the public works department. Aspacher noted the high-quality work of all city staff, but said “occasionally, one of our employees rises to the level where special recognition is warranted.”
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

1892 BG home could earn historical designation

Hot on the heels of listing its first two buildings on the city’s local historic register, the Historic Preservation Commission may soon be including its first house on that list. Earlier this month, city council unanimously approved the placement of both the current Police Division building on West Wooster...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

BG man arrested for assaulting a nurse

A Bowling Green man who punched a nurse at the hospital has been arrested. According to the Bowling Green Police Division report, Michael A. Budd, 33, was transported to the Wood County Hospital Sunday by ambulance. After being treated, he was discharged around 3 p.m. He became angry when told...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Erle Thomas Alexander

Erle Thomas Alexander; known as Erle to people he worked with and on legal documents but to family friends and neighbors he was known as Tom. Tom passed away on Wednesday, June 22 at St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo, OH. He was born on Easter Sunday, March 27, 1921 to Erle and Zella (Bruning) Alexander at the family home.
PEMBERVILLE, OH
sent-trib.com

Kenneth E. Linkey Jr.

Kenneth E. Linkey Jr., of Pemberville, OH passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg, OH. He was born on December 24, 1941 in Woodville, OH to Kenneth and Gertrude (Kimble) Linkey Sr. He graduated from Gibsonburg High School. Kenneth married Marilyn Witker in Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Pemberville on October 21, 1967. They raised 3 children together and celebrated 54 years of marriage. He worked over 35 years at Daimler Chrysler, Perrysburg in various positions and was a farmer for 50 years. Kenneth enjoyed and used John Deere tractors and equipment. His memberships included: Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Pemberville and was a past deacon, Wood County Cattle Feeders Association, Wood County Farm Bureau, S.C.R.A.P. and Power of Yesteryear where he was a director from 2005-2010.
PEMBERVILLE, OH

