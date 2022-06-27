Expanded St. Charles Occupational Health Clinic opens

Kenneth E. Linkey Jr., of Pemberville, OH passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg, OH. He was born on December 24, 1941 in Woodville, OH to Kenneth and Gertrude (Kimble) Linkey Sr. He graduated from Gibsonburg High School. Kenneth married Marilyn Witker in Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Pemberville on October 21, 1967. They raised 3 children together and celebrated 54 years of marriage. He worked over 35 years at Daimler Chrysler, Perrysburg in various positions and was a farmer for 50 years. Kenneth enjoyed and used John Deere tractors and equipment. His memberships included: Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Pemberville and was a past deacon, Wood County Cattle Feeders Association, Wood County Farm Bureau, S.C.R.A.P. and Power of Yesteryear where he was a director from 2005-2010.
Comments / 0