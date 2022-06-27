Expanded St. Charles Occupational Health Clinic opens

ROSSFORD — Several unions have been picketing the new UPS construction site on Glenwood Road and representatives spoke at the recent Rossford council meeting on June 13. “We intend to be here as long as it takes,” said Joshua Abernathy, spokesperson for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 8. “We wanted a fair shake on this project. They didn’t look locally on this project.”

ROSSFORD, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO