ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TechRadar

Netflix's 'dreadfully unfunny' new buddy comedy trashed by critics and audiences

By Stephen Lambrechts
TechRadar
TechRadar
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IFfyf_0gNG1EL600
(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix can't seem to catch a break from critics these days, with its new buddy comedy film The Man From Toronto only the latest Netflix Original movie to be certified 'Rotten' (opens in new tab) on the review aggregate website Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab).

As per the film's synopsis, The Man From Toronto sees "The world's deadliest assassin" and "New York's biggest screw-up" mistaken for each other when the latter arrives early to an Airbnb rental. In other words, it offers exactly the kind of premise you would expect Netflix's algorithm to spit out after ingesting some choice keywords.

At present, the Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson-starring actioner holds a 'Tomatometer' score of just 24%, placing it in the ignominious company of such 'Rotten' Netflix films as Spiderhead (42% (opens in new tab)), Interceptor (44% (opens in new tab)), Red Notice (37% (opens in new tab)) and Senior Year (24% (opens in new tab)).

Nick Schager of The Daily Beast (opens in new tab) describes The Man From Toronto as "dreadfully unfunny", while Christopher Cross of Tilt Magazine (opens in new tab) calls it, "Another unimaginative piece of content designed to placate instead of thrill."

Courtney Lanning of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette (opens in new tab) laid the boot in even harder, theorizing that, "When people who cancel their Netflix subscriptions complain about a lackluster library, it's probably movies like The Man From Toronto they point fingers at."

Well-known critic Richard Roeper of the Chicago Sun-Times (opens in new tab) wasn't much kinder, stating that, "The Man from Toronto wastes the talents of Woody Harrelson and Kevin Hart."

Of course, the film did receive a smattering of 'Fresh' reviews amongst all of the 'Rotten' ones: Brandon Zachary of Comic Book Resources (opens in new tab) praised its stars' chemistry and called it "a slight but enjoyable buddy-comedy," while Anne Brodie of What She Said (opens in new tab) proclaimed The Man From Toronto "A Good Time!"

But what do audiences have to say about The Man From Toronto? Does the film find itself alongside Red Notice as yet another example of the gulf between highbrow critics and audiences who just want a bit of light entertainment?

Unfortunately, that doesn't appear to be the case with The Man From Toronto – while the film is one of the top trending movies on Netflix right now, its paltry 48% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes shows the film has also failed to resonate with average viewers.

Analysis: But can it attract new subscribers?

Regardless of what critics and audiences are saying about The Man From Toronto online, Netflix's primary concern is likely to be around its effect on subscriber numbers – particularly, its ability to attract new sign-ups... or at least prevent existing users from leaving.

The streaming giant seems to be trying a new tactic in that regard. It was recently revealed in a report by Consequence.net (opens in new tab) that Netflix's goal moving forward will be to stop greenlighting critically-adored “vanity projects” such as The Irishman in favor of more easily digestible crowd-pleasing fair like The Adam Project and the aforementioned star-vehicle Red Notice.

A film like The Man From Toronto, which is sold off of its star-power alone, is a prime example of this approach – although given the critical and audience savaging its received, we don't like Netflix's chances of bolstering subscriber numbers on the back of this or similar 'blockbuster' fare.

Despite its wretched word of mouth, however, The Man From Toronto is off to a good start in terms of views, with the film currently trending well across a number of territories.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NRl5x_0gNG1EL600

Stephen primarily covers phones and entertainment for TechRadar's Australian team, and has written professionally across the categories of tech, film, television and gaming in both print and online for over a decade. He's obsessed with smartphones, televisions, consoles and gaming PCs, and has a deep-seated desire to consume all forms of media at the highest quality possible.

He's also likely to talk a person’s ear off at the mere mention of Android, cats, retro sneaker releases, travelling and physical media, such as vinyl and boutique Blu-ray releases. Right now, he's most excited about QD-OLED technology, The Batman and Hellblade 2: Senua's Saga.

Comments / 5

Related
BGR.com

5 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone glued to their screens next week

It’s been a long wait, but Netflix subscribers in the US finally get to enjoy more of the story of the Shelby gang from the Small Heath area of Birmingham in the UK. Three years after the release of the previous set of Peaky Blinders episodes, Season 6 of the series is among the latest batch of high-profile Netflix new releases. The new season, among other things, finds Tommy Shelby, played by the moody and menacing Cillian Murphy, forced to pick up the pieces after his failed attempt at the end of Season 5 to assassinate fascist politician Oswald Mosley.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

Critics hate it, audiences don’t like it, yet somehow this movie is #1 on Netflix

The daily Top 10 lists of content that Netflix maintains inside its family of web and mobile apps offer a fun way to keep tabs on what’s popular and trending on the service at any given moment. But the ranking of titles you often find therein is a curious thing to behold. Take, for example, the newly released Interceptor, the top-ranked Netflix original movie in the US as of the time of this writing.
TV & VIDEOS
MarketRealist

Own Any of These VHS Tapes? They May Be Worth a Fortune

Before TikTok, YouTube, and reality TV shows, people mainly relied on cable TV and VHS tapes for entertainment. While many were quick to trash or donate their old VHS tapes after new forms of technology emerged, others held onto what would one day become a token of history (and possibly a way to earn a substantial amount of money).
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy Film#Television#Movies#Netflix Original#Red Notice#Democrat
The Hollywood Reporter

Queen Latifah Reveals the Gift Adam Sandler Bought for Her After Their ‘Hustle’ Premiere

Queen Latifah is about to get the chance to walk a mile in Adam Sandler’s shoes. Latifah visited Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, where she chatted with host Jimmy Kimmel about Hustle, the LeBron James-produced Netflix drama in which she stars opposite Sandler, who plays a struggling basketball scout. Kimmel seemed to find it amusing that the stars play husband and wife in the film, with the host asking her, “Did you ever imagine you’d be playing Adam Sandler’s significant other?”More from The Hollywood ReporterAdam Sandler and Queen Latifah in Netflix's 'Hustle': Film Review'Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe' Drops Film...
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Sandra Bullock’s Worst Movie Ever Turns 25 This Month—Naturally, I Had to Rewatch and, Yeah, It’s Bad

In 1994, Speed hit theaters and was an instant box office and critical hit. It was lightning in a bottle. A killer plot. Perfect casting. Artful execution. It went on to win two Oscars while catapulting both Keanu Reeves's and Sandra Bullocks's screen careers into the A-list echelon. Following its massive success, 20th Century Fox released a sequel in June 1997. After all, what could be so hard to recreate? Simply write its two charismatic leads on a vessel rigged to explode if it drops below a certain speed, and boom! You've got another blockbuster. And yet, Speed 2: Cruise Control would not only miss the mark but become known as one of the worst sequels of all time. In fact, even Sandra Bullock recently said she regretted doing it. This month, the flop turns 25 years old. Naturally, I had to rewatch. And while some box office bombs have aged better with time (like, say, The Wizard of Oz or ﻿Clue) or are just so bad they're fun to watch (see: John Travolta's recent catalog), I regret to inform you that Speed 2 is just plain bad.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Netflix Reveals Its Most-Watched Movies: See the Top 10

Despite an onslaught of backlash following multiple controversial changes, Netflix still remains the world’s leading streaming service. That said, its reign could still conclude very soon, especially if the streaming platform continues to lose subscribers. However, we’re not here to look at the content provider’s downfall. Instead, we’ll actually look at Netflix’s Top 10 most-watched films ever; and interestingly, one actor seems to be a major draw for viewers.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

This Underrated Clint Eastwood Classic Is Currently Streaming on Netflix

There are a lot of people who love watching Clint Eastwood movies and we’re definitely part of that group of people, too. Sometimes, there are movies that bring up special memories or ideas at times. Right now, one of his underrated classics is airing on Netflix and it’s worth making time to see. Back in 1993, our man Clint starred as a Secret Service agent opposite Rene Russo in the flick In the Line of Fire.
MOVIES
TheStreet

Headed to a Disney Theme Park? You May Not Like This

A lot of people planning a trip to a Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report theme park look for that mythical time on the calendar when Disney World and Disneyland won't be quite as crowded. The reality is that such a period does not really exist, at least in way you can plan for.
TRAVEL
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Elvis’ Croons Past ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ to Win Rare Box Office Dance-Off With $31M

Elvis has danced ahead of Top Gun: Maverick to officially win the weekend box office race and top the domestic chart in its debut. In a rare box office tie, Sunday studio estimates had Baz Luhrmann’s biopic — starring Austin Butler as Elvis Presley — and Top Gun: Maverick each earning $30.5 million.More from The Hollywood ReporterChina Box Office: 'Jurassic World Dominion' Slips to Second Place After Crossing $100M'Top Gun: Maverick' Joins Billion-Dollar Box Office Club in a First for Tom CruiseRiley Keough on "Special and Overwhelming" Journey of Supporting 'Elvis' With the Presley Family But final weekend numbers tallied on Monday...
THEATER & DANCE
BGR.com

The biggest Netflix movies in the world right now

The chatter in Hollywood these days when it comes to Netflix’s original movie strategy is that, while a new era is looming on the horizon (resulting in fewer, but bigger and splashier films from the streamer), a change of direction has been needed for a while now. The biggest...
TV SHOWS
TechRadar

TechRadar

40K+
Followers
43K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy