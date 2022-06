MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A Cape May County man accused of running on foot after hitting a pedestrian while speeding is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident. Police said that a local cop was responding to an unrelated call in Middle Township around 9:20 p.m. on Monday, June 20 when they saw several cars stopped at the intersection of NJ-147 and Route 9. The officer found a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle that had not stayed at the scene.

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO