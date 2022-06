Oleksandr Usyk has said Tyson Fury is ‘afraid’ of a potential clash between the pair to crown an undisputed heavyweight champion.Fury retained the WBC title in April by knocking out fellow Briton Dillian Whyte at London’s Wembley Stadium, before suggesting that he was retiring from boxing.Fury, 33, recently claimed that he would only return to the ring for $500million or £500m, with many fans eager to see the unbeaten heavyweight take on the winner of Usyk’s rematch against Anthony Joshua.Usyk remained undefeated and took the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts from Joshua in London last September, beating the...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO