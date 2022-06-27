ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nampa, ID

Amber Alert canceled, 2 children found safe

By Gray News staff
KSNB Local4
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Gray News) - Authorities in Nampa, Idaho, have canceled an Amber Alert issued Monday morning after...

www.ksnblocal4.com

eastidahonews.com

‘Everybody wants her home safe’: Police continue search for missing Boise teen runaway

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Authorities and family are still looking for Lele Anthony, a 16-year-old girl who was last seen on June 8. “We love her — and although sometimes she doesn’t feel that — that’s never changed,” Leslie Call-Porter, Lele’s mother, told the Idaho Statesman by phone Tuesday. “We’ll always love her. We’ll always support her in her dreams and goals. And we just want her to be safe and to know that she’s safe, and that she can come home.”
BOISE, ID
KSLTV

Family members remember Utah woman killed in Idaho crash

GEM COUNTY, Idaho — Family members on Tuesday were remembering a Utah woman killed in a weekend crash that also left her father critically injured. On Saturday, Idaho State Police said 39-year-old Ainslee Larsen of Kearns was riding with her father on a motorcycle on State Highway 16, south of Emmett, when a driver in an SUV crossed over the center line and struck them.
IDAHO STATE
KHQ Right Now

Idaho police cancel search for reportedly kidnapped children

NAMPA, Idaho - The AMBER alert has been canceled by Idaho State Patrol. They did not say the children were found, instead writing that the victims and suspect are no longer of interest to the Nampa Police Department. No other information has been shared at this time. Last Updated: June...
NAMPA, ID
City
Nampa, ID
Nampa, ID
Crime & Safety
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
KHQ Right Now

Idaho State Police: Two people arrested at planned rally in Boise

BOISE, Idaho - Idaho State Police (ISP) made two arrests at a planned rally in Boise on Tuesday, according to a press release. The rally was to celebrate the overturn of Roe v. Wade, according to the Idaho Statesman. ISP said counter protesters were present at the rally. Of the...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise man who rammed police cars with van to serve at least 10 years in prison

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man who used a stolen van to ram Boise Police patrol vehicles and threatened officers in July 2021 is going to prison for at least 10 years. District Judge Derrick O'Neill on Tuesday sentenced Ezra Smith, 26, to serve 25 years in prison, with 10 years fixed before he is eligible for parole. An Ada County jury on March 30 convicted Smith of two counts of aggravated assault or battery on certain personnel and use of a deadly weapon in committing those crimes. Before trial, he pleaded guilty to one count each of grand theft, attempted petit theft, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance.
BOISE, ID
Big Country News

Two Arrested During Rally at Idaho Statehouse Tuesday

BOISE - A planned Tuesday rally occurred at the Idaho State Capitol building in Boise. Counter protesters also attended the rally. Idaho State Police say at approximately 7:12 p.m., two arrests were made during the rally. One was for battery on a law enforcement officer; one was for disturbing the peace.
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

[WATCH] Dog in Boise Rescued from an Extremely Hot Car…

On Monday, the Idaho Humane Society posted a video on their Facebook page of a dog that was in a hot car. According to their post, the registered temperature inside the vehicle was 123.8 degrees. The caption said, “Nine calls yesterday. Five calls today thus far: a home furniture store,...
BOISE, ID
Amber Alert
98.3 The Snake

Teen Seriously Injured in Wood River ATV Crash, Three Others Hospitalized

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A 17-year-old boy had to be flown to a Boise hospital Sunday when the ATV he was driving went off the road and flipped over in the Wood River Valley. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, the teen was operating a Polaris Razor about eleven miles up Muldoon Canyon at just before 8 p.m. when it went off the road, down an embankment, flipped and then hit a tree. The 17-year-old was flown to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center badly injured. Three other men in their early 20s, all from Hailey, were taken to St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center with injuries. No one had been wearing helmets and it isn't clear if they were wearing seat belts. The sheriff's office said alcohol may have played a factor in the crash.
HAILEY, ID
signalamerican.com

Sarah Jensen crowned as Miss Idaho

Miss Idaho 2022, Sarah Jensen is looking forward to the next year of serving the state and representing Idaho at Miss America this December.  One of Jensen’s first appearances as Miss Idaho was the National Oldtime Fiddlers’ Parade, and Jensen felt so grateful to be able to have the experience of appearing in her hometown so shortly after being crowned. Jensen shared that the dream of becoming Miss Idaho started right here in Weiser, and she feels in her heart she never would have had this opportunity without this community.
WEISER, ID
boiseguardian.com

Ada Parks: “Boise River Never Safe”

Ada County Parks Director Scott Koberg said in an internal e-mail to the County Commissioners Wednesday, “The Boise River is never ‘safe’,” after the commishes questioned news from the Boise Fire Department claiming 14 rescues–including four “life-saving events” in about five hours. Koberg...
BOISE, ID
#Gray News#Gray Media Group Inc
eastidahonews.com

Utah woman dies following 2-vehicle crash near Emmett

EMMETT – Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle collision which occurred on Saturday, June 25 at 4:08 P.M. on SH16 at mile marker 110, in Gem County. A 52-year-old woman from Emmett, driving a 2017 Jeep Renegade, was traveling northbound on SH16 when she crossed the center line and struck a 2017 Kawasaki motorcycle traveling southbound. The driver of the motorcycle, a 61-year-old man from Star, and his passenger, a 39-year-old woman from Kearns, Utah, were taken by air ambulance to the hospital where the female passenger succumbed to her injures. Both were wearing a helmet. The driver of the Jeep was wearing a seat belt.
EMMETT, ID
Idaho State Journal

Interstate 84 closed in eastern Oregon due to wildfire smoke

ONTARIO, Ore. (AP) — Transportation officials said Tuesday evening that Interstate 84 is closed near the border of Oregon and Idaho because of wildfire smoke. The Oregon Department of Transportation said the interstate was closed westbound in Ontario and eastbound in Baker City because of smoke from a wildfire. Officials said fire crews were responding but it was unknown when the freeway would reopen.
BAKER CITY, OR
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Gem County car crash claims one

GEM COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred Saturday at 4:08 p.m. on SH16, near mile marker 110 in Gem County. Police say a 52-year-old woman from Emmett was driving a 2017 Jeep Renegade, traveling northbound on SH16, when she crossed over the center line and struck a motorcyclist traveling southbound.
GEM COUNTY, ID
Public Safety
Idaho Capital Sun

Ammon Bundy won’t respond to lawsuit, so St. Luke’s takes more legal action

Ammon Bundy and associate Diego Rodriguez are not following legal processes in a lawsuit that stems from a child protection case, according to new court filings. Bundy ignored a court order, and Rodriguez is nowhere to be found, according to motions and affidavits filed this month by St. Luke’s Health System and its fellow plaintiffs […] The post Ammon Bundy won’t respond to lawsuit, so St. Luke’s takes more legal action appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE

