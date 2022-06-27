ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

'It's weird having an American host': Australian Ninja Warrior viewers roast new presenter Jim Courier and say 'so many Aussies could' have done the job

By Marta Jary
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

American tennis champion Jim Courier began his stint as a new host on Australian Ninja Warrior during the show's premiere episode on Monday night.

And viewers watching at home were less than impressed with the performance of the 51-year-old, with several sharing their thoughts on Twitter.

'Jumping onto Twitter to check I'm not alone in cringing at the new lead commentator for #NinjaWarriorAU. Sorry @Channel9 but leave Jim Courier with the #AO. I miss @Rebecca7Maddern,' wrote one person.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4122qN_0gNG0ZfK00
American tennis champion Jim Courier began his stint as a new host on Australian Ninja Warrior during the show's premiere episode on Monday night. Pictured with Leila McKinnon

'Jim Courier on #NinjaWarriorAU Seriously, Jim? Why?' asked another.

'Why Jim Courier? So many Aussies could be standing there… what about Roy and HG?' one more wrote.

'It's weird having an American host on #NinjaWarriorAU. Nothing against Jim Courier, lol. It's just weird,' said someone else.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GZQDB_0gNG0ZfK00
Viewers watching at home were less than impressed with the performance of the 51-year-old, with several sharing their thoughts on Twitter

'Taking Votes for hosts on @NinjaWarriorAU... no offense to Jim Courier who is lovely, but what about an Aussie sporting legend? We have a few! #whyaUSAathlete #aussiesport #NinjaWarriorAU' tweeted one more viewer.

Others were more keen with one fan writing: 'Ninja Warrior back tonight. Love it. And Jim Courier as a commentator will be great'.

The tennis player is hosting alongside Leila McKinnon, 49.

They join comedians Will McMahon and Woody Whitelaw, of the Will & Woody show on KIIS FM, who act as sideline commentators.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ftcfV_0gNG0ZfK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4StoTK_0gNG0ZfK00
Others were more keen with one fan writing: 'Ninja Warrior back tonight. Love it. And Jim Courier as a commentator will be great'

The show looks very different this year, following the departures of hosts Ben Fordham and Rebecca Maddern.

Fordham, 45, stepped down in October to focus on his 2GB breakfast program, but remains part of the Nine family.

Maddern, 44, quit the network altogether last month after contract negotiations stalled.

She has returned to Channel Seven, where she has landed the role of 7News Melbourne's weekend newsreader along with Mike Amor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cd0J7_0gNG0ZfK00
Jim has won four major singles titles, including at the French Open and the Australian Open. Pictured in 1991

Comments / 0

