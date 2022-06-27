ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Megan Thee Stallion rips ‘stupid-a– men’ after Roe decision

By Zach Schonfeld
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UDIKJ_0gNG0Kff00
Tweet

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion lambasted the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade during an appearance at the Glastonbury Festival in England on Saturday evening.

“Y’all knew it wouldn’t be me if I didn’t take a second to call out these stupid-ass men,” she said during her set. “I mean goddamn. What else you want? Texas really embarrassing me now y’all, that’s my home state.”

Texas passed an abortion ban before the Roe decision in 1973 that is still on the books, and state Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) said on Friday abortion was immediately illegal in the state. A separate ban will go into effect in the coming weeks.

The Lone Star State is one of many that have begun implementing abortion bans in the wake of Friday’s Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which upheld constitutional abortion rights. Additional states have “trigger” laws that will automatically be implemented in the coming days.

“I want to have it on the record that the motherf—— hot girls and hot boys do not support this bullshit that y’all are campaigning for,” Megan Thee Stallion said.

Prior to the ruling, she and other prominent stars signed a letter published as a full-page ad in The New York Times saying they won’t back down from fighting for abortion rights.

She also condemned the ruling on her Instagram page, encouraging people to join the Bans Off Our Bodies campaign supported by abortion rights groups.

Megan Thee Stallion later asked the crowd to chant “my body, my motherf—— choice.”

“That’s right, so let’s put all our middle fingers up right now and we’re going to dedicate this shit to these motherf——,” she continued.

Megan Thee Stallion isn’t the only one using her appearance at the festival to condemn the ruling. Olivia Rodrigo slammed the justices during her set, saying, “We hate you.”

At a separate concert in London, Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong said he plans to renounce his U.S. citizenship following the ruling.

Comments / 1

Related
BET

‘My Body, My Choice’: Megan Thee Stallion Rallies Against Roe Ruling At Performance

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion used her sizeable platform to protest against the Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, allowing states to ban abortion. The 27-year-old rapper railed against the decision while performing at England’s Glastonbuty Festival on Sunday, just two days after the ruling,which sent shockwaves around the globe. She particularly called out her home state of Texas, where abortion is illegal once a heartbeat can be detected.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
Vice

An Abortion Ban Just Got Blocked in Texas

Some clinics will now resume abortions in Texas again, according to the ACLU. A state court on Tuesday temporarily blocked the enforcement of an abortion ban, making Texas at least the second state to see abortions start again after Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. In the days...
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

The Hill

618K+
Followers
73K+
Post
465M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy