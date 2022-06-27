ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

GOP senator makes surprise trip to Kyiv

By Laura Kelly
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
Sen. Jim Risch (Idaho), the top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, making a surprise visit to the country.

The senator’s office said Monday that Risch went to “see firsthand the destruction caused by Russia.”

Risch also traveled outside Kyiv to the suburb of Irpin and the small city of Hostomel, both sites where Ukrainian forces fought pitched battles to oust Russian troops and where evidence of atrocities against civilians, including evidence of torture and extrajudicial killings, were discovered in the wake of the Russian retreat.

“I was taken aback by the atrocities I saw firsthand in Irpin and Hostomel, and we cannot stand by and watch these happen again,” Risch said in a statement.

“I will continue to do everything in my power to ensure the Biden Administration uses the authorities Congress has given to provide President Zelenskyy and Ukrainian defense forces exactly what they need to end this conflict. Ukraine must win this fight.”

Zelensky on Monday posted a video on Instagram of his meeting with the senator, and in a statement said they discussed the situation on the frontline of the war against Russia, deepening bilateral defense cooperation, strengthening sanctions and to “finally recognize Russia as a sponsor of terrorism.”

Oleksii Kuleba, the head of Kyiv regional military administration, tweeted on Monday photos with the senator and said he was grateful “to international partners for their strong support.”

It’s unclear which days Risch visited the country. Russia launched missile attacks on Kyiv on Sunday, killing at least one person and wounding six more, according to local officials.

The missile attacks marked a renewed targeting of the capital city as President Biden and world leaders from the Group of 7 nations are meeting in the Bavarian alps in Germany to address the fallout from Russia’s more than five-month assault on Ukraine and reaffirm solidarity to the Ukrainian government.

The president will then travel to Madrid for the NATO-summit, where the 30-member alliance is also set to reaffirm support for Ukraine, condemn Russia’s invasion, pursue the accession of Finland and Sweden to the alliance and expand its mandate to confront security challenges posed by China.

Biden, ahead of his trip to Europe, announced a $450 million military package for Ukraine that included advanced rocket systems, patrol boats and ammunition. It brings the total U.S. assistance to Ukraine since February to $6.1 billion. ​​

Still, Ukrainian officials and its supporters have called for the U.S. and allies to go even farther on their military assistance, to include fighter jets and more advanced weaponry and long-range missile launchers.

The Associated Press

Ginni Thomas responds to 1/6 panel, hearings stretch to July

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House’s Jan. 6 committee plans to continue its public hearings into July as its investigation of the Capitol riot deepens. The chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, told reporters Wednesday that the committee is receiving “a lot of information” — including new documentary film footage of Donald Trump’s final months in office — as its yearlong inquiry intensifies with hearings into the attack on Jan. 6, 2021, and Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election that Democrat Joe Biden won.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Proud Boys' seditious conspiracy trial delayed after defendants say the House Jan. 6 committee hearings could "contaminate" jury pool

Washington – A group of Proud Boys accused of seditious conspiracy on Wednesday successfully petitioned a judge to delay their trial until at least the end of the year. The move comes less than two weeks after their alleged leadership role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol took center stage in the first House Select Committee public hearing on the riot.
WASHINGTON, DC
International Business Times

Putin To Invade Poland Next; UK, US Are 'All Lined Up': Russian Media

Russian President Vladimir Putin could be planning to invade Poland and the West next after Ukraine, Russian state media claims. Speaking on the state-backed TV show "60 Minutes," Russian parliament member Oleg Matveychev warned that Putin could issue the order to invade Poland should it intervene in the war in Ukraine.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Macron tells Ukraine it will have to negotiate with Putin to end the war days after angering Kyiv by suggesting Russia should 'not be humiliated'

Emmanuel Macron has told Ukraine to negotiate with Vladimir Putin in order to bring about an end to the war. The French president arrived in Romania yesterday for a three-day trip to Ukraine's eastern neighbours including Moldova, before possibly heading to Kyiv on Thursday on a visit with leaders from Germany, Italy and Romania.
POLITICS
