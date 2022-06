PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s been an increase in violence against nurses and health care workers in New Jersey hospitals over the past three years, according to a new survey. The pandemic and staffing shortages have created all kinds of problems in hospitals across the country. This new report centers on violence directed at health care workers in New Jersey. Nurses say battling COVID-19 has felt like a war. “The pandemic totally changed nursing,” ICU nurse Angie Wheeler said. “It’s just been nonstop, it’s been so busy that people are just getting exhausted,” nurse Jen Shaft said. A new survey from the New Jersey Hospital Association...

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 1 DAY AGO