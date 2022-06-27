ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Demonstrators rally in Gainesville in protest of abortion ruling

By Jennica Clerveaux
wuft.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rain nor the sweltering Florida sun could halt hundreds of protesters from gathering in Gainesville Saturday afternoon to voice their objection on the recent abortion ruling. The group gathered at the Gainesville Courthouse almost 24 hours after the United State’s Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade...

www.wuft.org

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wuft.org

The Point, June 30, 2022: A Second Day Of Hearings Begins In A Case To Temporarily Block Florida’s 15 Week Abortion Ban

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. • Gainesville Sun: Democratic congressional candidate Tom Wells found guilty by jury for resisting officer. “The incident stems from a Jan. 30 event held at the University of Florida’s Flavet Field during the Family Extravaganza, hosted by the UF’s Hispanic Student Association.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
wuft.org

The Point, June 29, 2022: Alachua County School District Reverses Decision, Will Not Enforce Clear Backpack Policy Next School Year

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. • WCJB TV20: Alachua County School District reverses clear backpack rule after backlash from parents. “One day after announcing clear backpacks will be required for middle and high school students, Alachua County Public Schools is eliminating the rule. School district officials worked with law enforcement to create the rule following recent mass shootings including the Robb Elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.”
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
wuft.org

The Point, June 28, 2022: Middle And High Schoolers In Alachua County Will have To Wear Clear Backpacks Next School Year

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. • The Gainesville Sun ($): Alachua County school district to require clear bags for middle, high school students. “The decision to have clear backpacks also comes after a rise in youth violence this past year, school officials said, which includes the shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas where 19 students and two teachers died.”
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gainesville, FL
Health
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Gainesville, FL
Society
City
Gainesville, FL
Local
Florida Health
WCJB

Vinyard Church to hold a food distribution

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A food distribution will be held in southeast Gainesville on Wednesday. The event will be held at the Vinyard Church in the middle of Lincoln Estates. It will start at 11 a.m. and volunteers can come at 9:30 a.m. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

13 places to celebrate July 4th

More than a dozen Fourth of July celebrations are on tap this coming weekend in North Central Florida. From Starke to Cedar Key, communities are set for parades, music and fireworks to mark the 246th anniversary of the birth of America’s independence. Here’s a list of events that are...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Animal Shelter Emergency Intake Shutdown

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Due to crisis-level overcrowding and low staffing levels, the Alachua County Animal Resources and Care (AR&C) Shelter will immediately cease taking both owner surrenders and healthy, free-roaming animals. This temporary closure will be in place until the animal population aligns with the shelter’s capacity for care. The shutdown will allow staff time to work with the animals in their care to assess their behavior and match them with adopters. It will also allow staff the time to focus on foster care and continue working with rescue partners to assist in transfers.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

We should be allowed to face our accusers

So much concern and attention is placed on a little white cross, yet there are eyesores in many neighborhoods throughout The Villages. I’m not talking about well-placed lawn ornaments neatly placed in beautifully landscaped front yards, rather the haphazardly places “disasters” found sporadically in various communities. Yes, we should all be allowed to decorate our yards in ways that make us happy, but remember this is a community and we need to consider how our adorned yards affect those around us. For example, if you were looking to purchase a home in The Villages, would you choose a home found next to a neat, moderately adorned yard, or the one that looks like an eyesore or front yard rummage sale? We all want our homes and yards to be our own, personalizing them with our special touch, just not go overboard and think of those around us. A little white cross, placed neatly in the yard hurts no one, but a yard filled with a dozen little white crosses would become redundant or even an eyesore.
THE VILLAGES, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel Alito
WCJB

Heirs property loss high among black community

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A panel discussed solutions to “heirs property lost” in the black community Monday night. Heirs’ property is when a parent dies and leaves their land to their kids but the parent did not leave a will. After it becomes a loss of land. That makes it impossible to get a title or a deed to the property.
GAINESVILLE, FL
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Levy County, FL, Reports Case of EEE

An undervaccinated yearling Paint colt in Levy County, Florida, presented clinically on June 16 with seizure-like activity and became laterally recumbent (down and unable to get up) with dull mentation and nystagmus (rapid, involuntary eye movements). His temperature was 103.5, he had a heart rate of 84, and his mucous membranes were pale. He had shown no symptoms two hours prior, and the other horses on the property were nonsymptomatic. The horse was confirmed positive on June 23 and has been euthanized, according to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Clinics#Black Women#Protest#Supreme Court#Nwl
wuft.org

Oak Hammock resident turns 100 years old

Oak Hammock resident Brenda Thomas celebrates her 100th birthday Thursday. She is now one of three residents in the community to reach the milestone. Originally from Buenos Aires, Argentina, Brenda moved to the United States to attend college. She moved to Gainesville 76 years ago when she married her husband, who was a physician at Shands.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

UF Health hires diversity officer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Health officials named their new Chief Diversity Officer. Doctor Lakesha Butler is taking over this position, come August 22nd. Butler was a professor of pharmacy practice and Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Southern Illinois University. She is trained in facilitating diversity-related discussion and...
GAINESVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Protests
mycbs4.com

Man arrested for distributing exploitation material in Gainesville

The Gainesville Police Department (GPD) made an arrest for child exploitation yesterday, June 28th. GPD Public Information Officer, Graham Glover, says the department launched their investigation after receiving a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that 60-year-old, Stephen Cobb shared a video of child abuse material through the Facebook messaging platform.
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala resident shares thoughts on growth in southwest Ocala

There are three very important topics that need to be brought to the attention of the City of Ocala. The first topic is that the area of Marion Oaks is growing extremely fast. Construction is outrageous, which in a way is good because it’s increasing the housing value, but of course it will also increase taxes in a time when everything from food to gas has practically doubled in price.
OCALA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

City of Alachua to host 22nd Annual Fourth of July Celebration

ALACHUA, Fla. – The City of Alachua invites its citizens and neighboring communities to join in celebrating Independence Day at the “Largest Small-Town Fireworks Display in America.” The City will host its 22nd Annual Fourth of July Celebration on Monday, July 4th, from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. at Legacy Park (15400 Peggy Rd).
ALACHUA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy