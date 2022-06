After nine years of climbing, Jack Youngblood had finally reached the summit of professional football. With a broken leg, no less. Youngblood, who put together a Hall of Fame career as a member of the Los Angeles Rams from 1971-84, played through three playoff games with a broken leg that included his lone Super Bowl appearance. Youngblood didn't stop there; he played in the following week's Pro Bowl, to the shock of his NFC teammates.

NFL ・ 21 HOURS AGO