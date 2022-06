Our weekly noon chat in which we answer all your questions related to Michigan Wolverines football, basketball, recruiting and more. Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan football coaches are fighting on the recruiting trail to land more 2023 talent, but it hasn’t been easy. The Wolverines are struggling to gain momentum, even after a Big Ten title season, but have made progress with several targets.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 12 MINUTES AGO