South Carolina women's basketball in the WNBA: Week 7

Tiffany Mitchell and Destanni Henderson (Photo by Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It was a rough week on the court for former Gamecocks, but off the court A’ja Wilson earned her fourth All-Star appearance.

By winning the fan vote, Wilson, along with Breanna Stewart, was named an All-Star captain. Sylvia Fowles and Sue Bird, who are retiring after this season, were named honorary co-captains, and Brittney Griner, who has been wrongfully detained in Russia, was named an honorary All-Star.

The rest of the starters were also announced, but no other Gamecocks made the cut. Reserves will be announced on June 28, and Allisha Gray has made a strong case to be included.

Kaela Davis

It’s now three weeks since Davis appeared on the transaction report.

Wednesday before the season began, Davis was waived by Chicago. Two days later, just hours before Chicago’s season-opener, the Sky resigned Davis to a hardship contract (Davis didn’t even show up on the league transaction list until the next day). She played 10 minutes that night against Los Angeles but was released on May 9, before Chicago’s next game. Davis was out of work for less than a week and was signed to another hardship contract by Seattle that Friday. She did not appear in a game for Seattle and was waived again on May 18.

Then on May 28, with several Storm players in health and safety protocols, the Storm resigned Davis. Davis played 18 minutes in the Storm’s blowout win over the Liberty on May 29, scoring 11 points to go with two rebounds and two steals. It would be her only game – Davis was waived June 2 to make room for returning players.

In two games this season (one with Chicago and one with Seattle), Davis is averaging 14.0 minutes, 5.5 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.0 steals.

Dallas Wings (9-10)

Allisha Gray (18 games, 18 starts, 31.6 mpg, 14.5 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 2.2 apg, 1.1 spg)

As so often happens, the best argument for how important Gray has been this season was made by her absence. Gray missed the game against Phoenix with an ankle injury, and Dallas lost a game they really should have won.

Last week:

at Atlanta (80-75 loss): 35 minutes*, 18 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals

vs Indiana (94-68 win): 18 minutes*, 8 points, 2 rebounds, assist

vs Phoenix (83-72 loss): DNP – Ankle Injury

Tyasha Harris (18 games, 4 starts, 16.2 mpg, 4.4 ppg, 3.1 apg, 1.1 rpg)

Harris continues to put up solid numbers when she gets a chance to play.

Last week:

at Atlanta (80-75 loss): 4 minutes, foul

vs Indiana (94-68 win): 22 minutes, 6 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds

vs Phoenix (83-72 loss): 29 minutes, 8 points, 4 assists, rebound

Upcoming:

Tuesday at Minnesota (8:00 ET, ESPN3)

Friday vs Los Angeles (8:00 ET, CBS Sports Network)

Indiana Fever (5-14)

Alaina Coates (8 games, 9.4 mpg, 3.5 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 0.4 bpg, 93.3 FT%)

Coates’ feel-good story came to an end June 7 when she was waived by Indiana. I don’t know why Indiana decided to waive Coates, but then most of what the Fever does leaves me scratching my head.

Destanni Henderson (19 games, 3 starts, 16.3 mpg, 5.8 ppg, 2.6 apg, 1.7 rpg, 48.6 3P%)

After going 1-1 from behind the arc against Dallas, Henny is now 18-37 from three, good for second in the league in three-point percentage.

Last week:

at Dallas (94-68 loss): 9 minutes, 3 points, 2 assists, rebound, steal

Tiffany Mitchell (18 games, 3 starts, 13.4 mpg, 5.1 ppg, 1.2 rpg)

Tiff managed an 0-fer against Dallas. At least she had plenty of company in the blowout loss.

Last week:

at Dallas (94-68 loss): 10 minutes, no stats

Upcoming:

Monday at Phoenix (10:00 ET)

Wednesday at Phoenix (10:00 ET, NBA TV)

Friday at Seattle (10:00 ET, Facebook)

Las Vegas Aces (13-4)

A’ja Wilson (17 games, 17 starts, 30.0 mpg, 18.3 ppg, 9.8 rpg, 2.5 bpg, 1.6 apg)

Wilson had a solid week individually, but the Aces dropped a pair of games against top competition. That included blowing a 28-point lead against Chicago, the largest comeback in WNBA history. With four games this week, the Aces have a chance to get things back on track.

Last week:

vs Chicago (104-95 loss): 32 minutes*, 16 points, 11 rebounds, 2 blocks

vs Washington (87-86 OT loss): 30 minutes*, 17 points, 14 rebounds, 3 blocks

Upcoming:

Monday at Los Angeles (10:30 ET, NBA TV)

Wednesday at Seattle (10:00 ET, Amazon Prime)

Friday at Minnesota (8:00 ET, NBA TV)

Sunday at Minnesota (7:00 ET, Amazon Prime)