Watch These Movies For $2 This Summer at Capital Region Regal Cinemas

By Chrissy
 3 days ago
The summer days can get hot and what better way to escape than to go to the movies? Not only will it give you a break from the heat, but it will also save you some money. Regal Cinemas is offering its 2022 Regal Summer Movie Express series. When...

Q 105.7

Schenectady, NY
Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

