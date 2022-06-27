ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Shifting America to Solar Power Is a Grueling, Low-Paid Job

By Aaron Gordon
Vice
Vice
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Thomas Shade got his first job in a solar field at age 41. "I fell in love with it. I left a job where I didn't feel like a human," Shade told Motherboard. At 16, Shade worked in a cotton mill dyeing fabrics to support a newborn son. He then passed...

www.vice.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hot 99.1

New York City May Get 3 More Casinos Soon

The odds always look good for the house and the odds of getting a few more casinos south of the Hudson Valley look pretty good too. Online sports betting took off this year and there are several sites live right now that allow online gambling and there are more on the way.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Queens Post

Op-Ed: A Message to New York Seniors and Disabled New Yorkers, Freeze Your Rent

It’s no secret that rent prices are rising in NYC. But there is one secret you should know—some New Yorkers can freeze their rent. For more than twenty years, I’ve lived in my Washington Heights apartment. When I moved in, my daughter was just a baby, and now her babies are being raised here, too. While my daughter goes to work, I wake up early each day to walk my oldest granddaughter to elementary school and come back after to feed my youngest granddaughter breakfast before going to the park and then doing my household chores. This is my labor of love.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Colorado State
City
Lexington, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Business
Brooklyn, NY
Industry
FOXBusiness

Nearly 7.8M homes at risk of hurricane damages: report

Nearly 7.8 million homes with more than $2.3 trillion in combined reconstruction cost value (RCV) are at risk of hurricane-related damages during this Atlantic season, CoreLogic's 2022 Hurricane Report says. In evaluating the storm surge and hurricane wind risk levels for both single-family and multifamily residences along the Gulf and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wutv29.com

'Blue State' New York most likely staying true to its color

In the past year, more than one million voters switched their party affiliation to Republican — that's according to an associated press analysis of 43 states. However, this “Red Wave” as some have called it isn’t likely to change things here in New York. The 2018...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky Power#Solar Energy#Green Economy
New York Post

Eric Adams announces new $2.5 million DNA gun unit to speed up testing

Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday announced a new $2.5 million unit at the city medical examiner’s office that he said will cut DNA analysis in gun crimes in half. The DNA Gun Crimes Unit will be staffed by 24 newly hired forensics scientists whose work will provide results within 30 days instead of the 60 days or more the analyses now take, he said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
uticaphoenix.net

State News: Attorney General James Sues National Gun Distributors for Fueling Gun Violence Crisis and Endangering New Yorkers

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today filed a landmark lawsuit against multiple gun distributors for fueling the gun violence crisis and endangering New Yorkers. In her nation-leading lawsuit, Attorney General James alleges that 10 gun distributors sold tens of thousands of illegal, unfinished frames and receivers to New Yorkers that were then converted into unserialized, untraceable handguns and assault-style weapons, known as ghost guns. These gun distributors violated several laws, including New York’s licensing laws, by selling weapons to felons and others without a background check. Attorney General James’ lawsuit stands out by detailing how these businesses repeatedly undermined the law and flooded New York’s streets with illegal ghost guns that harmed New Yorkers. For the first time, Attorney General James is invoking a newly enacted Public Nuisance statute to hold these gun distributors responsible. Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on New York’s gun laws, Attorney General James is taking action to protect New Yorkers and combat the gun violence crisis.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NY1

Five charged with selling AK-47, AR-15-style rifles in Brooklyn

Five alleged gun traffickers based in New York City were arrested for selling over 28 firearms — including AK-47-style assault rifles, AR-15-style semi-automatic rifles, high-powered shotguns and high-caliber handguns — prosecutors said in a statement Wednesday. The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York said at...
BROOKLYN, NY
cityreviewnr.com

Hochul signs voting rights bill into law

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday, at Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn, signed the landmark John. R. Lewis Voting Rights Act of New York into law cementing New York state’s place as a national leader on voting rights and fulfilling a key part of the governor’s 2022 State of the State agenda. The governor signed.
BROOKLYN, NY
reportwire.org

Legalizing Nunchucks In New York City

Thanks to Jim Maloney, People can legally carry nunchucks in New York City. But thanks to Michael Kosta, with an assist Ronny Chieng, the story is slightly less boring than it otherwise might have been. To me, the whole thing is a bunch of chucking nonsense. Open thread below…
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
87K+
Followers
20K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy