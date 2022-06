AUSTIN, Texas — Some of Central Texas’s littlest residents got their COVID-19 vaccines Wednesday. Children as young as six months are now eligible for the shot. Parents vaccinating their kids against COVID-19 say they are relieved their young children will finally have extra protection against the virus. While for some it isn’t an easy choice, those taking the step stay they do feel confident it’s what is best for their children and their community.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO