Microsoft rolls out fix for Edge bug that breaks tabs in Internet Explorer mode

By Sean Endicott
Windows Central
 3 days ago

What you need to know

  • A recent issue with Microsoft Edge caused certain tabs to not respond when running in Internet Explorer mode.
  • Microsoft resolved the bug using its Known Issue Rollback tool, which can automatically fix consumer devices.
  • Enterprise-managed devices can resolve the issue through a special Group Policy.

Microsoft had to roll back an update that it recently released for its Edge browser. The KB5014019 update first shipped to devices in preview form on May 24, 2022. Unfortunately, it included a bug that prevented some tabs to work in Internet Explorer mode. Microsoft has since resolved the problem with its Known Issue Rollback tool (via Neowin ).

"After installing KB5014019 and later updates, IE mode tabs in Microsoft Edge might stop responding when a site displays a modal dialog box," said Microsoft in a support document .

"A modal dialog box is a form or dialog box which requires the user to respond before continuing or interacting with other portions of the webpage or app. Developer Note : Sites affected by this issue call window.focus."

Known Issue Rollback is a relatively new capability that came out in March 2021 . It can be used by Microsoft to issue fixes for non-security bugs. It can take 24 hours for the resolution to make its way to systems through Known Issue Rollback. The reversion process for the bug affecting IE mode tabs started shipping on June 24, 2022, so all consumer devices should have it by now.

The following platforms are affected by the bug:

  • Client: Windows 11, version 21H2; Windows 10, version 21H2; Windows 10, version 21H1; Windows 10, version 20H2
  • Server: Windows Server 2022

Enterprise-managed devices running the latest update can revert to a previous version by configuring and deploying a special Group Policy. Microsoft has a separate support document to help enterprise users.

The issue with IE mode comes at an inconvenient time for Microsoft, as it recently retired Internet Explorer . When the older browser became out of date, Microsoft pushed people to Edge. There's a chance that some people ran into the bug preventing tabs from working after swapping over to Microsoft's newer web browser.

The issue appears relatively minor and was quickly fixed, so people should be able to use IE mode without issue.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

