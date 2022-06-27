76th Annual Birmingham News/AL.com All-SEC Team revealed for 2022
The 76th Annual Birmingham News/AL.com All-SEC Team has been revealed, as voted on by the conferences 14 football information directors.
Leading the way is Alabama with reigning Heisman Trophy winning quarterback, Bryce Young. The Crimson Tide sent 11 players to the honorable list — six on the first team, and five on the second team.
While Young captured the Heisman last season, his teammate — phenomenal linebacker Will Anderson — was the only unanimous selection on this year’s team, according to AL.com. The tremendous talent has the world at his fingertips, and his ceiling is non-existent moving forward.
Nevertheless, while Alabama sent a bevy of fantastic players to the list, there’s plenty of wonderful talent from a myriad of different SEC programs. Check out both the 2022 Preseason All-SEC First Team and Second Team, as voted on by the league’s 14 information directors.
2022 Preseason All-SEC First Team
As selected by the league’s 14 football information directors
Quarterback — Bryce Young, Alabama Crimson Tide
Running back — Chris Rodriguez, Kentucky
Running back — Tank Bigsby, Auburn
Wide receiver — Kayshon Boutte, LSU
Wide receiver — Cedric Tillman, Tennessee
Tight end — Brock Bowers, Georgia
Tackle — Broderick Jones, Georgia.
Tackle — Nick Broeker, Ole Miss
Guard — Layden Robinson, Texas A&M
Guard — Emil Ekiyor, Alabama
Center — Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas
Defensive line — Jalen Carter, Georgia
Defensive line — Derick Hall, Auburn
Defensive line — Byron Young, Alabama
Defensive line — Maason Smith, LSU
Linebacker — Will Anderson, Alabama
Linebacker — Bumper Pool, Arkansas
Linebacker — Nolan Smith, Georgia
Cornerback — Cam Smith, South Carolina
Cornerback — Eli Ricks, Alabama
Safety — Jordan Battle, Alabama
Safety — Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M
Kicker — Harrison Mevis, Missouri
Punter — Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M
Return specialist — Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
All-SEC Second Team
Quarterback — Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
Running back — Jahymr Gibbs, Alabama
Running back — Zach Evans, Ole Miss
Wide receiver — Jermaine Burton, Alabama
Wide receiver — Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss
Tight end — Michael Trigg, Ole Miss
Tackle — Javon Foster, Missouri
Tackle — Jeremy James, Ole Miss
Guard — Kenneth Horsey, Kentucky
Guard — O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida
Center — Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
Defensive line — Byron Young, Tennessee
Defensive line — Colby Wooden, Auburn
Defensive line — Gervon Dexter, Florida
Defensive line — Jaquelin Roy, LSU
Linebacker — Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama
Linebacker — Dallas Turner, Alabama
Linebacker — Brenton Cox, Florida
Cornerback — Kelee Ringo, Georgia
Cornerback — Malachi Moore, Alabama
Safety — Jalen Catalon, Arkansas
Safety — Chris Smith, Georgia
Kicker — Cam Little, Arkansas
Punter — Oscar Chapman, Auburn
Return specialist — Lideatrick Griffin, Miss. State
