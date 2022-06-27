ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
76th Annual Birmingham News/AL.com All-SEC Team revealed for 2022

By Stephen Samra about 5 hours
Photo by Peter Joneleit | Getty Images

The 76th Annual Birmingham News/AL.com All-SEC Team has been revealed, as voted on by the conferences 14 football information directors.

Leading the way is Alabama with reigning Heisman Trophy winning quarterback, Bryce Young. The Crimson Tide sent 11 players to the honorable list — six on the first team, and five on the second team.

While Young captured the Heisman last season, his teammate — phenomenal linebacker Will Anderson — was the only unanimous selection on this year’s team, according to AL.com. The tremendous talent has the world at his fingertips, and his ceiling is non-existent moving forward.

Nevertheless, while Alabama sent a bevy of fantastic players to the list, there’s plenty of wonderful talent from a myriad of different SEC programs. Check out both the 2022 Preseason All-SEC First Team and Second Team, as voted on by the league’s 14 information directors.

2022 Preseason All-SEC First Team

As selected by the league’s 14 football information directors

Quarterback — Bryce Young, Alabama Crimson Tide

Running back — Chris Rodriguez, Kentucky

Running back — Tank Bigsby, Auburn

Wide receiver — Kayshon Boutte, LSU

Wide receiver — Cedric Tillman, Tennessee

Tight end — Brock Bowers, Georgia

Tackle — Broderick Jones, Georgia.

Tackle — Nick Broeker, Ole Miss

Guard — Layden Robinson, Texas A&M

Guard — Emil Ekiyor, Alabama

Center — Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

Defensive line — Jalen Carter, Georgia

Defensive line — Derick Hall, Auburn

Defensive line — Byron Young, Alabama

Defensive line — Maason Smith, LSU

Linebacker — Will Anderson, Alabama

Linebacker — Bumper Pool, Arkansas

Linebacker — Nolan Smith, Georgia

Cornerback — Cam Smith, South Carolina

Cornerback — Eli Ricks, Alabama

Safety — Jordan Battle, Alabama

Safety — Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M

Kicker — Harrison Mevis, Missouri

Punter — Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M

Return specialist — Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

All-SEC Second Team

Quarterback — Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

Running back — Jahymr Gibbs, Alabama

Running back — Zach Evans, Ole Miss

Wide receiver — Jermaine Burton, Alabama

Wide receiver — Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss

Tight end — Michael Trigg, Ole Miss

Tackle — Javon Foster, Missouri

Tackle — Jeremy James, Ole Miss

Guard — Kenneth Horsey, Kentucky

Guard — O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida

Center — Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

Defensive line — Byron Young, Tennessee

Defensive line — Colby Wooden, Auburn

Defensive line — Gervon Dexter, Florida

Defensive line — Jaquelin Roy, LSU

Linebacker — Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama

Linebacker — Dallas Turner, Alabama

Linebacker — Brenton Cox, Florida

Cornerback — Kelee Ringo, Georgia

Cornerback — Malachi Moore, Alabama

Safety — Jalen Catalon, Arkansas

Safety — Chris Smith, Georgia

Kicker — Cam Little, Arkansas

Punter — Oscar Chapman, Auburn

Return specialist — Lideatrick Griffin, Miss. State

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas Football#American Football#Birmingham News Al#Al Com#Sec#Auburn Wide#Lsu Wide#Tennessee Tight#Georgia Tackle#Texas A M Guard#Arkansas Defensive#Georgia Defensive#Derick H
