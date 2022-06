DEXTER, N.Y. (WWTI) — A teenager was transported to the hospital after being involved in an accident in the Village of Dexter. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of an accident involving a truck and a bicycle at 3:14 p.m. on Tuesday. The investigation revealed that a 14-year-old male bicyclist in Dexter was riding south on Liberty Street when he rode into the path of a pick-up truck and trailer traveling west on Lakeview Drive.

DEXTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO