Intel on every June official visitor for LSU

The 2022 college baseball season isn’t but a couple of days past over but the former kings of the dirt diamond are making headlines. The LSU Tigers, with six national championships but none since 2009, have decided enough is enough with several other SEC West schools having all the fun. In a total power play, LSU only let SEC West rival Ole Miss have a day on their national championship before rocking the baseball world with the announcement of hiring Wes Johnson as their new pitching coach. Nice job Rebels, but the Tigers are reminding everyone who the traditional boss is in these parts.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO