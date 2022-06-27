Take $750 off the powerful Gigabyte Aero 4K gaming laptop today only

It's a new week, which means some new deals. Today's Best Buy Deals of the Day include a great discount on a powerful gaming laptop that might pique your interest. The Gigabyte Aero 4K AMOLED gaming laptop has dropped to $1,599.99 as a featured daily deal on the Best Buy website . It normally sells for $2,350, so you're actually saving $750 with this sale. The computer is well worth the investment, too, considering it's powerful enough to play all your favorite games, stream your favorite shows, and generally help you be more productive.

Gigabyte Aero 4K laptop $2,350 $1,599.99 at Best Buy

This is a powerful gaming machine with a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card for playing your favorite games at high settings. It also includes an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD among other fantastic specs. View Deal

With Prime Day right around the corner, we're starting to see a lot of great laptop deals crop up. You can definitely find some cheap gaming laptops if you're working from a budget, too. However, sometimes you need to spend a little extra to get a little extra, which is what this Gigabyte deal is all about.

The laptop includes an Intel Core i7-12700H 12th-generation computer processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB solid state drive for both speed loading apps and plenty of storage for games and media. It is also powered by a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card that'll give you the ability to play most of the latest games at high settings.

The killer feature here is of course the 16-inch Samsung AMOLED display that has 3840 x 2400 pixel resolution, VESA DisplayHDR 500 for amazing image quality, and great color accuracy so everything looks beautiful.



Add in Intel Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, a couple Thunderbolt 4 ports plus a regular USB-C port, and you've got plenty of features worth talking about.

