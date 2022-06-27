ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Take $750 off the powerful Gigabyte Aero 4K gaming laptop today only

By John Levite
Windows Central
Windows Central
 3 days ago

It's a new week, which means some new deals. Today's Best Buy Deals of the Day include a great discount on a powerful gaming laptop that might pique your interest. The Gigabyte Aero 4K AMOLED gaming laptop has dropped to $1,599.99 as a featured daily deal on the Best Buy website . It normally sells for $2,350, so you're actually saving $750 with this sale. The computer is well worth the investment, too, considering it's powerful enough to play all your favorite games, stream your favorite shows, and generally help you be more productive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IZZkC_0gNFy7FV00

Gigabyte Aero 4K laptop $2,350 $1,599.99 at Best Buy

This is a powerful gaming machine with a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card for playing your favorite games at high settings. It also includes an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD among other fantastic specs. View Deal

With Prime Day right around the corner, we're starting to see a lot of great laptop deals crop up. You can definitely find some cheap gaming laptops if you're working from a budget, too. However, sometimes you need to spend a little extra to get a little extra, which is what this Gigabyte deal is all about.

The laptop includes an Intel Core i7-12700H 12th-generation computer processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB solid state drive for both speed loading apps and plenty of storage for games and media. It is also powered by a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card that'll give you the ability to play most of the latest games at high settings.

The killer feature here is of course the 16-inch Samsung AMOLED display that has 3840 x 2400 pixel resolution, VESA DisplayHDR 500 for amazing image quality, and great color accuracy so everything looks beautiful.

Add in Intel Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, a couple Thunderbolt 4 ports plus a regular USB-C port, and you've got plenty of features worth talking about.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Best Desktop PC for 2022

While it's true that only one out of every five computers sold is a desktop, we think it's time for people to give more consideration to desktop computers. Laptops and tablets sure are portable and convenient, but when you're spending nearly your whole day on the computer it can be better to have a big-screen monitor -- or even a multiple-monitor setup.
COMPUTERS
laptopmag.com

Cheap laptop deal: Lenovo Chromebook 3 for just $79

We're just days into summer and clearance deals on laptops are trickling in. If you're feeling the pinch, this dirt cheap Chromebook deal is easy on the wallet. Best Buy currently offers the Lenovo Chromebook 3 for just $79 (opens in new tab). It typically retails for $139, so you're saving $60. This is the lowest price we've tracked for this laptop. Hands down, this is one of the best Chromebook deals you can get ahead of Prime Day.
COMPUTERS
EW.com

It's not even Prime Day, but Amazon's best-selling laptop is already on sale

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Amazon Prime Day 2022 is still days away — it takes place on July 12 and 13 — but thousands of can't-miss deals have already arrived on the website. The markdowns span just about every product department, with some of the most noteworthy discounts available on top-rated tech from your favorite brands. If you've considered buying a laptop recently, now's the time to do it. Best-selling models from HP, Lenovo, and Acer are on major sale right now, and prices start at just $184 for a touch display Chromebook that one reviewer called the "perfect low-cost option."
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day laptop deals 2022: Dates and best early offers on Asus and Acer computers

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is now just two weeks away. The highlight of the shopping calendar has been officially confirmed for 12 and 13 July, with some early deals popping up already. After a sluggish start to the year the globe-spanning sales event promises record-breaking sales for the retail giant.Laptop and Chromebook deals are always popular on Amazon Prime Day, and with the rise of hybrid and remote working leading many of us to upgrade our tech, this year’s sale could see an especially strong interest in the best laptops of 2022. We’re also anticipating discounts across the rest of...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop#Gigabyte#Aero#Gaming Laptops#Intel Core
Digital Trends

Forget the Surface Book! This HP Pavilion 2-in-1 Laptop is $170 off

For anyone looking for great laptop deals, we’ve spotted a truly tempting proposition. For a limited time only, you can buy the HP Pavilion x360 Convertible Laptop direct from HP for just $530. At a considerable saving of $150, it makes embracing the 2-in-1 laptop world more affordable. We can’t guarantee how long this HP Pavilion x360 deal will stick around for, so read on while we take you through why it’s worth buying.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

Desktop vs. Laptop GPU: What is the Difference?

If you're debating whether to build a desktop gaming PC or buy a gaming laptop, you've probably come across the issue of GPUs. Say your final choice is between a gaming desktop PC and a gaming laptop, and they're both equipped with an RTX 3080 Ti. Yet the laptop, despite...
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Get a massive $489 price cut on a Dell XPS 13 ahead of Amazon Prime Day

On the hunt for a premium ultrabook? Check out this Core i7 Dell XPS 13 on sale for $930.99 (was $1,419) (opens in new tab) at the official Dell site - it's easily one of the best deals we've found on a machine of this type in the run up to this year's Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab).
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Hurry and buy this HP gaming PC while it’s only $600 today

You shouldn’t settle for basic desktop computer deals if you’re planning to play video games, but you don’t have to spend thousands of dollars either, especially if you’re on a tight budget. That’s because you have affordable options like the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop, which is currently even cheaper from HP with a $100 discount that lowers its price to just $600 from its original price of $700. It’s not going to rival the best gaming desktops in terms of performance, but it’s going to be enough to play most of today’s video games.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
Digital Trends

Six-year-old AMD GPU smokes Nvidia’s new GTX 1630 by more than double

Nvidia quietly released the GTX 1630 on Tuesday, following a reported delay at the end of May. The card, which is around $150 and built on the older Turing architecture, won’t be making it into our roundup of the best graphics cards, though. Early reviews show that even the six-year old RX 470 beats the GTX 1630 by as much as 52%.
COMPUTERS
Apple Insider

Daily deals June 29: $500 off RTX 3080 Ti graphics card, MagSafe Battery Pack for $87, 46% off Razer mini keyboard, more

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Wednesday's bestdeals include $280 off Eero Pro 6E router 3-pack, 70% off a 13QT Air Fryer, $193 off 12TB WD HDD, and much more.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Hurry — Samsung’s 4K Chromebook with S Pen is $400 off

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook, which features a 4K AMOLED display, is currently on sale from Samsung with a $400 discount that slashes the laptop’s price to $599, from its original price of $999. With the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2, we’re not sure how long stock of its predecessor will last. However, we do know that it’s still a worthy purchase, so you should hurry if you don’t want to miss out on this offer.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini keyboard review: A small but mighty gaming tool

I've always held an ambivalence toward mechanical gaming keyboards. They come in many different key switch options which can feel overwhelming. But I recently got to test SteelSeries' latest release, the Apex Pro Mini and Apex Pro Mini wireless keyboard. Like its full-size sibling, the Apex Pro, the Pro Mini uses specialized adjustable 2.0 omnipoint hybrid switches to adjust the keys to your actuation preference, so all the key switch options are packaged into one small keyboard. This in addition to the new small 60% aluminum frame design have made me a gaming keyboard convert.
ELECTRONICS
IGN

Acer Malaysia Levels Up Their Game With New Gaming Hardware

Acer Malaysia yesterday announced a slew of interesting products that are aimed at discerning gamers. Acer has always been known as one of the leading brands in the gaming hardware industry, with both the Predator and the Nitro lineups gracing their arsenal of potent gamer hardware. Yesterday, Acer announced the...
TECHNOLOGY
GamesRadar

The Alienware R13 just took its first major price cut of the year

We haven't seen configurations on the Alienware Aurora R13 gaming PC this cheap before. Dell's gaming PC deals are currently offering up an Alienware Aurora R13 configuration, complete with a 12th Gen i7 CPU, RTX 3060 Ti, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD, for only $1,567.99 (was $1,900) (opens in new tab). This is a rare deal on the latest model in the line-up.
COMPUTERS
pocketnow.com

Best deals today: Razer Blade 14, 10.2-inch iPad, and more

We have more deals coming your way, but this time, we are focusing on some of the best gaming laptops available, as you can now purchase a new Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop for $2,400 after scoring a 14 percent discount that will get you $400 savings. This model comes powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics, and a 14-inch QHD+ display with 160Hz refresh rates, THX Spatial Audio, Vapor Chamber Cooling, and other great features.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Intel Core i9-13900K leak suggests a speedy flagship CPU

Intel’s Raptor Lake flagship has been spotted again, with another engineering sample (ES) chip floating around out there which has been benchmarked, and is shown running with considerably faster clock speeds than the last sample CPU we saw. VideoCardz (opens in new tab) flagged up this one, spotting it...
COMPUTERS
Windows Central

Windows Central

65
Followers
486
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Windows Central is the next-generation destination for news, advice and buying recommendations on the Windows ecosystem, products, and accessories.

 https://www.windowscentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy