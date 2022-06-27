Recapping the Penn State weekend that was; Lions send out new offers: Newsstand

Penn State offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich.

Penn State football news, notes, and updates for June 27 include a look back at the week that was plus a look at new recruiting offers that went out.

Let’s dive into the top tweets and headlines about the Nittany Lions on Monday.

Penn State tweets of the day

We start with a weekend recap.

Penn State picked up its 15th Class of 2023 verbal commitment on Saturday when Selma, Ala., four-star safety DaKaari Nelson picked the Lions over Auburn, Clemson, and Tennessee. The 6-foot-3, 194-pound prospect’s only official visit in June was to check out James Franklin’s program. That helped seal the deal.

“I got three little sisters and I know they run around a lot,” Nelson told On3. “They helped look after them a lot. I know they needed a lot of stuff. They put a lot of attention into them and made sure they got what they wanted and made sure everyone got what they needed.”

In other news, Friday marked the final camp of June. Penn State hosted its final camp of the month as Stone Bridge out of Virginia won the second 7-on-7 tournament of the summer. It bested Good Counsel out of Maryland in the final.

Finally, two new offers are out. The first went to Bloomfield, Mich., Class of 2024 corner Jamir Benjamin. Then, on Sunday, Penn State joined the race for Jacksonville, Fla., Class of 2025 quarterback Colin Hurley.

Headlines of the day

Quote of the day

“The stress of learning up to the season and trying to (implement it), that is all gone. Now it’s all about mastery and how can I take (the next steps),” Clifford said. “It’s not, What can Coach Yurcich put on my plate? It’s, what can I take off Coach Yurcich’s plate? That takes away brain space for him to then focus on anything else he wants to, whether it be calling a game, whether it be developing players, whatever it may be.

“There’s just so much I can now say Hey, I can handle that. I can handle this. I can handle that. He says, Well show me, and then all spring I’m showing him that I can take all this off his plate. And now going into the summer, the plans are so much larger because I’ve proven to him that I can handle X, Y, Z, and more.”

—PSU QB Sean Clifford on being in his second season with offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich.