Football

Inside Scoop: Official visit weekend leads to WILD Sunday, and Texas is not done

By Eric Nahlin about 5 hours
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u6s7h_0gNFy1x900
Cedric Baxter (Chad Simmons/On3)

Just a few days after landing Arch Manning the 2023 class has really begun to take shape. Since the commitment, Texas has landed linebacker Liona Lefau, wide receiver Jonah Wilson, offensive lineman Connor Stroh, offensive lineman Andre Cojoe, offensive lineman Jaydon Chatman, and offensive lineman Trevor Goosby. IT remains on watch for a handful of potential commitments in the coming days. The Arch effect is even greater than the coaches thought it would be…

On3.com

On3.com

