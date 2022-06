A resident of Kentwood, LA, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at his home. He was born January 26, 1947, in Tyler, TX and was 75 years of age. He is survived by his wife, Sharon Lynette Addison; 2 sons, Johnny Addison and wife Barbara and Shane Addison; grandchildren, Kirstin Addison, Karli Addison, Krystal Addison, and Kathryn Addison; great-grandchildren, Brayden Brewer and Kenleigh Addison. Preceded in death by his father, Esco Clifford Addison; mother, Rita Louise Cutrer; 2 brothers, Bruce and Brian Addison; 1 sister, Beverly Franklin; son, Johnny Addison; Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 6-9 p.m., on Thursday, June 30, 2022. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.

KENTWOOD, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO