The planned opening of the 4 Corners Food Co-Op in Waterville has been delayed. Chairperson Renee Dugan said in an update last week volunteers have been training on using the cash system, vendors have been contacted and agencies for licensing have been contacted. But a delay in renovations in the Co-Op’s section of the Waterville Bank Building has pushed the opening from last week.

WATERVILLE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO