LOOK: Duke takes victory lap on eye-popping 2022 NBA Draft stat

Duke putting hoards of players into the NBA Draft? No way! Well, the Blue Devils are at it again, producing four first round picks in the 2022 NBA Draft. Obviously, Paolo Banchero went first in a bizarre turn of events leading up to the Magic going on the clock. Then, AJ Griffin, Mark Williams and Wendell Moore Jr. all followed Banchero as first rounders, while freshman guard Trevor Keels dipped into the second round before hearing his name called.

With such success in getting their players drafted, the Duke twitter account sent out a graphic detailing just how staggering their four first round picks are in comparison to the rest of the country. Take a look:

Duke is producing more pro talent than entire power five conferences. The SEC is apparently the only conference to put more total guys in the first round than Duke by themselves. I’d say this is crazy, but between them and Kentucky, half of the NBA is populated by Wildcats and Blue Devils. They’re lapping the field when it comes to producing pro talent.

Duke is far from taking a step back despite Coach K’s retirement. Jon Scheyer may not have a lick of head coaching experience, but the talent he’s brought in for year one should make that a moot point. Duke is bringing in the No. 1, 2 and 6 players in the 2022 recruiting class, per the On3 Consensus, in Dariq Whitehead, Dereck Lively II and Kyle Filipowski. Three very likely top-10 picks this time next year.

The talent train is full steam ahead in Durham, even if Coach K has hung up his conductor’s cap for good.

Report: Mike Krzyzewski does not plan to attend any Duke home games in 2022-23

Mike Krzyzewski is taking retirement seriously. After 42 seasons manning the Duke sidelines, Coach K is ready for a clean break from the program in his first year after calling it quits. According to a report from College Basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Krzyzewski plans to relax at his million-dollar mansion and watch Duke’s 2022-23 home games from, well, the comfort of his own home.

We’ll see if Coach K can actually stay away from the program he built over the last four decades for an entire season. But his plan is to clear the runway and let his pupil, Jon Scheyer, take over without the looming presence of the greatest coach in college basketball history.

What’s odd is that Coach K is keeping his office at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Perhaps that move is more ceremonial than it is consequential — he may never step foot in it again! But it is odd he has an office at the stadium but also claims he won’t attend a single home game in 2022-23.