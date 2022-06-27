ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

Rangers' Taylor Hearn: Will return as reliever

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Hearn will work out of the bullpen at Triple-A Round Rock and is expected to return to the majors as a multi-inning reliever, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports. "When we bring him back, and he'll be back,...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Astros' Shawn Dubin: Managing forearm injury

The Astros announced Thursday that Dubin is dealing with a right forearm strain, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Dubin has been on the 7-day minor-league injured list since the start of the regular season, but he's made 13 appearances (seven starts) at Triple-A Sugar Land. He's posted a 6.00 ERA and 1.64 WHIP in 36 innings, but he hasn't pitched since June 21, and it's not yet clear when he'll make his next appearance.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Recalled to handle bulk innings

Yarbrough was recalled from Triple-A Durham and is expected to fill a bulk relief role Thursday against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Jeffrey Springs had been scheduled to start but was placed on the family medical emergency list, so the team will instead turn to Yarbrough on short notice. Yarbrough is expected to handle the bulk innings behind opener Matt Wisler. Yarbrough was demoted in early June after opening the year with a career-high 5.65 ERA and career-low 15.0 percent strikeout rate through his first seven outings, and his 4.74 ERA in five Triple-A starts doesn't inspire much confidence.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Sitting again Thursday

Herrera is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against Atlanta, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. Herrera will sit for a second straight game after he went 2-for-33 over his prior nine games. Matt Vierling will take over in center field and bat ninth Thursday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Helcris Olivarez: Continuing throwing program

Olivarez (shoulder) is getting stronger in his throwing program and has begun to throw off a slope, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Olivarez has been sidelined all season with a shoulder strain, and player development director Chris Forbes described the left-hander as "getting there." It's unclear when Colorado will feel comfortable getting Olivarez back into game action, though he will likely begin his season with Triple-A Albuquerque once cleared.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Leaves after HBP

DeJong exited Wednesday's game with Triple-A Memphis after being hit by a pitch on the hand, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. DeJong has been at Memphis since being demoted May 10, and he has a .219/.264/.475 slash line with 11 home runs and 36 RBI in 39 games. He should be considered day-to-day since the specifics of the injury remain unclear.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Brewers' Jonathan Davis: Managing low back, rib cage issues

Davis was diagnosed with low back/rib cage discomfort after leaving Wednesday's game against the Rays, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Davis crashed into the wall in center field on a diving catch in the bottom of the second inning and initially remained in the game, but he exited in the bottom of the third inning. The 30-year-old should tentatively be considered day-to-day prior to Thursday's series opener in Pittsburgh.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Freddie Freeman: Continues red-hot stretch

Freeman went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored in an 8-4 victory versus the Rockies on Wednesday. Fresh off being named the National League Player of the Week, Freeman continued his torrid stretch at the plate with a first-inning, 446-foot solo homer and a fifth-inning single. He extended his current hitting streak to 13 games, during which he is batting .407 (22-for-54) with four homers, 13 RBI and a pair of stolen bases. The power surge is particularly satisfying for fantasy managers who roster him after Freeman began the campaign with just five long balls over his first 64 contests.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Returning to full swings

Tatis (wrist) "came out happy" from Tuesday's doctor appointment and is expected to be swinging a bat at full speed within the next two weeks, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. The 23-year-old was limited to swinging at about 40 percent intensity as of last week, but he...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Big game in return

Moncada went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Tuesday against the Angels. Moncada made his return from the injured list Tuesday and appeared in his 30th game of the season. He delivered a two-RBI double in the eighth inning, marking only his seventh extra-base hit across 118 plate appearances on the campaign. Moncada is hitting a disastrous .189/.237/.306, but he should improve those marks if he can remain on the field more consistently across the second half of the season.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Louis Head: Set to resume throwing

Head (shoulder) will begin a throwing program Wednesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Head has been on the injured list since Thursday with a left shoulder impingement. The fact that he's set to throw within a week seemingly suggests he won't miss too much time, though the Marlins haven't provided a precise timeline for his return.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' T.J. McFarland: Clears protocols

McFarland (illness) was spotted in the Cardinals clubhouse Wednesday, suggesting that he's no longer symptomatic of COVID-19 and has cleared all protocols, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. McFarland remains on the COVID-19-related injured list and will likely need at least a few days to regain conditioning and ramp...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Pirates' Michael Chavis: Could move into short-side platoon

Chavis is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals. Chavis will take a seat for the Pirates' second straight matchup with a right-handed pitcher, and he looks as though he may be in danger of moving into a short-side platoon role. The lefty-hitting Josh VanMeter will replace him at first base Wednesday, and the rehabbing Yoshi Tsutsugo (back) will be another candidate to poach playing time from Chavis against right-handed pitching once Tsutsugo comes off the injured list.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Yonathan Daza: On bench, could lose playing time

Daza is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers. Daza stayed in the lineup for Monday's 4-0 win while lefty Tyler Anderson was on the hill for the Dodgers, but the 28-year-old will be on the bench for the second game of the series, despite Los Angeles bringing another southpaw (Clayton Kershaw) to the mound. The righty-hitting Daza should generally have a decent path to playing time versus lefties, but he'll likely struggle to find work against right-handed pitching now that Kris Bryant is back from the injured list. Moving forward, the Rockies are likely to use Bryant, Charlie Blackmon, Connor Joe and Randal Grichuk as their primary options at the three outfield spots and designated hitter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Mets' Taijuan Walker: Shuts down Astros

Walker allowed four hits and two walks while striking out three across 7.1 scoreless innings Wednesday against the Astros. He did not factor into the decision. Walker induced 12 groundball outs to keep Houston's bats in check and deliver his third scoreless outing of at least five innings on the season. He's been on a particularly strong run of late, turning in four consecutive quality starts, during which he's allowed only five earned runs across 26 innings. On the campaign, Walker owns a 2.72 ERA with a 52:21 K:BB across 72.2 frames.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Reds' Chris Okey: Returns to minors

Okey was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. Okey has served as Cincinnati's No. 2 catcher over the past few weeks, and he'll head back to the minors after going 2-for-12 with three runs and five strikeouts in seven games. Michael Papierski was recalled in a corresponding move and will operate as the backup catcher until Tyler Stephenson (thumb) returns from the injured list.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Braves' Ronald Acuna: Away for treatment

Acuna (foot) remained in Atlanta for treatment while his teammates travelled to Philadelphia on Tuesday, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Acuna left Saturday's game against the Dodgers after fouling a ball off his foot and will miss at least two games. While he avoided a fracture, his expected return date is unclear, and this latest report indicates that the issue is serious enough for him to remain home for extra treatment. Manager Brian Snitker indicated his star outfielder could be back with his teammates as soon as Wednesday, however.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Three hits in win

Rodriguez went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Orioles. Rodriguez, who is appealing a suspension stemming from Sunday's benches-clearing brawl versus the Angels, made an impact as the only Mariner with multiple hits Tuesday. He was aboard when Jesse Winker hit a two-run double for the only run-scoring play in this contest. Rodriguez has posted a trio of three-hit efforts in his last 12 games, going 17-for-47 (.362) in that span. Overall, the outfielder is slashing .276/.337/.452 with 11 home runs, 19 stolen bases, 35 RBI, 40 runs scored and 15 doubles through 75 contests.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Braves' Kenley Jansen: Team hopeful for brief IL stint

Jansen will still be able to throw bullpen sessions even after landing on the 15-day injured list Tuesday due to an irregular heartbeat, leaving Atlanta optimistic that he'll be ready to return around the minimum amount of time, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Jansen was first diagnosed with...
ATLANTA, GA

