Brewers' Jace Peterson: Steals base in win

 3 days ago

Peterson went 1-for-3 with a run scored and a steal in Sunday's win over...

Astros' Shawn Dubin: Managing forearm injury

The Astros announced Thursday that Dubin is dealing with a right forearm strain, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Dubin has been on the 7-day minor-league injured list since the start of the regular season, but he's made 13 appearances (seven starts) at Triple-A Sugar Land. He's posted a 6.00 ERA and 1.64 WHIP in 36 innings, but he hasn't pitched since June 21, and it's not yet clear when he'll make his next appearance.
Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Recalled to handle bulk innings

Yarbrough was recalled from Triple-A Durham and is expected to fill a bulk relief role Thursday against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Jeffrey Springs had been scheduled to start but was placed on the family medical emergency list, so the team will instead turn to Yarbrough on short notice. Yarbrough is expected to handle the bulk innings behind opener Matt Wisler. Yarbrough was demoted in early June after opening the year with a career-high 5.65 ERA and career-low 15.0 percent strikeout rate through his first seven outings, and his 4.74 ERA in five Triple-A starts doesn't inspire much confidence.
Hornets' Miles Bridges arrested for felony in Los Angeles day before start of NBA free agency

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges was arrested Wednesday on a felony, according to Los Angeles Police Department records. A spokesperson for the LAPD confirmed that Bridges was arrested on a warrant, but did not provide further details, per the Los Angeles Times. The 24-year-old was released after posting a $130,000 bail, and his next court date is set for July 20 in Los Angeles.
Lions expect DT Alim McNeill to be more explosive, athletic

The Detroit Lions spent a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on defensive tackle Alim McNeill and had to feel pretty satisfied with what he offered the club during his debut campaign. McNeill appeared in every game last season, logged six starts, and recorded 39 total tackles, two sacks, three tackles for loss and three quarterback hits.
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Sitting again Thursday

Herrera is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against Atlanta, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. Herrera will sit for a second straight game after he went 2-for-33 over his prior nine games. Matt Vierling will take over in center field and bat ninth Thursday.
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Leaves after HBP

DeJong exited Wednesday's game with Triple-A Memphis after being hit by a pitch on the hand, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. DeJong has been at Memphis since being demoted May 10, and he has a .219/.264/.475 slash line with 11 home runs and 36 RBI in 39 games. He should be considered day-to-day since the specifics of the injury remain unclear.
Rockies' Helcris Olivarez: Continuing throwing program

Olivarez (shoulder) is getting stronger in his throwing program and has begun to throw off a slope, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Olivarez has been sidelined all season with a shoulder strain, and player development director Chris Forbes described the left-hander as "getting there." It's unclear when Colorado will feel comfortable getting Olivarez back into game action, though he will likely begin his season with Triple-A Albuquerque once cleared.
Brewers' Jonathan Davis: Managing low back, rib cage issues

Davis was diagnosed with low back/rib cage discomfort after leaving Wednesday's game against the Rays, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Davis crashed into the wall in center field on a diving catch in the bottom of the second inning and initially remained in the game, but he exited in the bottom of the third inning. The 30-year-old should tentatively be considered day-to-day prior to Thursday's series opener in Pittsburgh.
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Carted off after collision

Alvarez was removed in the eighth inning of Wednesday's game against the Mets after he was involved in a collision with teammate Jeremy Pena in the outfield, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. He went 0-for-3 with a walk before departing the contest. Alvarez appeared to absorb the brunt...
Washington Capitals hire Emily Engel-Natzke as first full-time female coach in NHL history

The Washington Capitals have promoted Emily Engel-Natzke to NHL video coordinator, the team announced Thursday. She is now the first full-time female coach in league history. Engel-Natzke's resume speaks for itself. In 2020, she was the first woman to become a full-time member of a coaching staff in the American Hockey League after being named video coordinator for the Hershey Bears. She spent two seasons in charge of producing pre-scouts and coaching reports, while also handling the Bears' in-game and postgame video breakdowns.
Brewers' Jonathan Davis: May move into short side of platoon

Davis is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rays. Kolten Wong's (calf) return from the 10-day injured list Tuesday looks as though it may indirectly bump Davis into a short-side platoon role. With Wong set to handle an everyday role at second base, the versatile Jace Peterson no longer has a regular spot in the infield, so he'll occupy right field in Tuesday's game. As a left-handed hitter, Peterson projects to handle the larger side of a platoon in the outfield with the right-handed Davis, who is out of the lineup while righty Shane Baz takes the hill for Tampa Bay. Davis started in each of the previous four games, going 3-for-14 with two walks, a stolen base, a run and an RBI.
Dodgers' Freddie Freeman: Continues red-hot stretch

Freeman went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored in an 8-4 victory versus the Rockies on Wednesday. Fresh off being named the National League Player of the Week, Freeman continued his torrid stretch at the plate with a first-inning, 446-foot solo homer and a fifth-inning single. He extended his current hitting streak to 13 games, during which he is batting .407 (22-for-54) with four homers, 13 RBI and a pair of stolen bases. The power surge is particularly satisfying for fantasy managers who roster him after Freeman began the campaign with just five long balls over his first 64 contests.
Twins' Carlos Correa: Gets breather Wednesday

Correa isn't in the lineup Wednesday against Cleveland. Correa is getting a day off after he hit .324 with four homers, a double, seven runs and six RBI over the last nine games. Jorge Polanco is shifting to shortstop while Jose Miranda enters the lineup at first base.
Pirates' Michael Chavis: Could move into short-side platoon

Chavis is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals. Chavis will take a seat for the Pirates' second straight matchup with a right-handed pitcher, and he looks as though he may be in danger of moving into a short-side platoon role. The lefty-hitting Josh VanMeter will replace him at first base Wednesday, and the rehabbing Yoshi Tsutsugo (back) will be another candidate to poach playing time from Chavis against right-handed pitching once Tsutsugo comes off the injured list.
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Returning to full swings

Tatis (wrist) "came out happy" from Tuesday's doctor appointment and is expected to be swinging a bat at full speed within the next two weeks, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. The 23-year-old was limited to swinging at about 40 percent intensity as of last week, but he...
Marlins' Louis Head: Set to resume throwing

Head (shoulder) will begin a throwing program Wednesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Head has been on the injured list since Thursday with a left shoulder impingement. The fact that he's set to throw within a week seemingly suggests he won't miss too much time, though the Marlins haven't provided a precise timeline for his return.
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Close to rehab assignment

DeGrom (shoulder) threw 27 pitches during live batting practice Wednesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. The live batting practice session was the third deGrom has thrown in just over a week, and he was able to increase his pitch count Wednesday from his previous two workouts. Mets manager Buck Showalter said that the team will meet Thursday to determine the right-hander's next steps, but the skipper indicated that deGrom is close to beginning a rehab assignment.
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Big game in return

Moncada went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Tuesday against the Angels. Moncada made his return from the injured list Tuesday and appeared in his 30th game of the season. He delivered a two-RBI double in the eighth inning, marking only his seventh extra-base hit across 118 plate appearances on the campaign. Moncada is hitting a disastrous .189/.237/.306, but he should improve those marks if he can remain on the field more consistently across the second half of the season.
