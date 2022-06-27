ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rangers' Josh H. Smith: On base twice as leadoff batter

Smith went 0-for-3 with two walks as the leadoff hitter in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Nationals....

Yardbarker

Goaile Craig Anderson signs one-year, $1.5M deal to stay with Sabres

Goaltender Craig Anderson isn't ready to ride off into the sunset of retirement just yet. According to The Associated Press (h/t ESPN) and the NHL website, Anderson has agreed to a one-year contract to remain with the Buffalo Sabres. The 41-year-old could have become an unrestricted free agent on July 13 but instead is set to earn $1.5 million during the 2022-23 season.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Leaves after HBP

DeJong exited Wednesday's game with Triple-A Memphis after being hit by a pitch on the hand, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. DeJong has been at Memphis since being demoted May 10, and he has a .219/.264/.475 slash line with 11 home runs and 36 RBI in 39 games. He should be considered day-to-day since the specifics of the injury remain unclear.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Bellator MMA flyweight Valerie Loureda signs multi-year deal with WWE

Valerie Loureda is hitting the pause button on her MMA career and jumping into the world of professional wrestling. Loureda, currently signed to Bellator MMA, confirmed on Wednesday that she has signed a full-time contract with WWE. Loureda appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, confirming an ESPN report...
UFC
CBS Sports

James Harden contract: 76ers star declines $47.3M option for 2022-23, reportedly will sign new deal with team

James Harden will be continuing his career with the Philadelphia 76ers. On Wednesday, the veteran guard opted out of his $47.3 million player option for the 2022-23 season, but he's expected to sign a new contract with the Sixers once free agency begins, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. By opting out of his player option, Harden gives the Sixers more financial flexibility to help improve the rest of the roster this summer around hiim and MVP runner-up Joel Embiid.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Hornets' Miles Bridges arrested for felony in Los Angeles day before start of NBA free agency

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges was arrested Wednesday on a felony, according to Los Angeles Police Department records. A spokesperson for the LAPD confirmed that Bridges was arrested on a warrant, but did not provide further details, per the Los Angeles Times. The 24-year-old was released after posting a $130,000 bail, and his next court date is set for July 20 in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Long Island to fire coach Derek Kellogg, hire G League Ignite director Rod Strickland to lead Sharks

Long Island University is firing coach Derek Kellogg after five seasons and replacing him with G League Ignite program manager Rod Strickland, according to 247Sports' Adam Finkelstein. Strickland is a native of the Bronx and former 1988 first-round draft pick of the New York Knicks. He worked as an assistant at South Florida from 2014 to 2017 before helping spearhead Ignite in its early stages over the past three years.
BRONX, NY
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Twins' Carlos Correa: Gets breather Wednesday

Correa isn't in the lineup Wednesday against Cleveland. Correa is getting a day off after he hit .324 with four homers, a double, seven runs and six RBI over the last nine games. Jorge Polanco is shifting to shortstop while Jose Miranda enters the lineup at first base.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Carted off after collision

Alvarez was removed in the eighth inning of Wednesday's game against the Mets after he was involved in a collision with teammate Jeremy Pena in the outfield, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. He went 0-for-3 with a walk before departing the contest. Alvarez appeared to absorb the brunt...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Freddie Freeman: Continues red-hot stretch

Freeman went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored in an 8-4 victory versus the Rockies on Wednesday. Fresh off being named the National League Player of the Week, Freeman continued his torrid stretch at the plate with a first-inning, 446-foot solo homer and a fifth-inning single. He extended his current hitting streak to 13 games, during which he is batting .407 (22-for-54) with four homers, 13 RBI and a pair of stolen bases. The power surge is particularly satisfying for fantasy managers who roster him after Freeman began the campaign with just five long balls over his first 64 contests.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Flyers' Ryan Ellis: Questionable for training camp

Ellis (pelvis) is making improvement during his rehab but remains questionable for the start of training camp, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports. Ellis played only four games last year due to ongoing issues with the injury, and he remains in the middle of a long rehab process. Barring setbacks, the defenseman isn't expected to be sidelined too long to begin the year. Once he's ready to play, Ellis will likely command a top-four role.
CBS Sports

Pirates' Michael Chavis: Could move into short-side platoon

Chavis is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals. Chavis will take a seat for the Pirates' second straight matchup with a right-handed pitcher, and he looks as though he may be in danger of moving into a short-side platoon role. The lefty-hitting Josh VanMeter will replace him at first base Wednesday, and the rehabbing Yoshi Tsutsugo (back) will be another candidate to poach playing time from Chavis against right-handed pitching once Tsutsugo comes off the injured list.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Louis Head: Set to resume throwing

Head (shoulder) will begin a throwing program Wednesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Head has been on the injured list since Thursday with a left shoulder impingement. The fact that he's set to throw within a week seemingly suggests he won't miss too much time, though the Marlins haven't provided a precise timeline for his return.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Three hits in win

Rodriguez went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Orioles. Rodriguez, who is appealing a suspension stemming from Sunday's benches-clearing brawl versus the Angels, made an impact as the only Mariner with multiple hits Tuesday. He was aboard when Jesse Winker hit a two-run double for the only run-scoring play in this contest. Rodriguez has posted a trio of three-hit efforts in his last 12 games, going 17-for-47 (.362) in that span. Overall, the outfielder is slashing .276/.337/.452 with 11 home runs, 19 stolen bases, 35 RBI, 40 runs scored and 15 doubles through 75 contests.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' T.J. McFarland: Clears protocols

McFarland (illness) was spotted in the Cardinals clubhouse Wednesday, suggesting that he's no longer symptomatic of COVID-19 and has cleared all protocols, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. McFarland remains on the COVID-19-related injured list and will likely need at least a few days to regain conditioning and ramp...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Braves' A.J. Minter: Could be closer candidate

Minter and Will Smith are viewed as the top candidates to pick up saves for Atlanta after closer Kenley Jansen was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday due to an irregular heartbeat, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. Jansen has previously missed action during the 2011, 2012 and 2018...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Big game in return

Moncada went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Tuesday against the Angels. Moncada made his return from the injured list Tuesday and appeared in his 30th game of the season. He delivered a two-RBI double in the eighth inning, marking only his seventh extra-base hit across 118 plate appearances on the campaign. Moncada is hitting a disastrous .189/.237/.306, but he should improve those marks if he can remain on the field more consistently across the second half of the season.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Braves' Orlando Arcia: Takes seat Wednesday

Arcia is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game in Philadelphia. Phil Gosselin will check in at the keystone for Arcia, who has taken over as a full-time starter at the position since Ozzie Albies fractured his foot June 13. Arcia had started in each of Atlanta's last eight games, going 5-for-30 with two runs and an RBI during that stretch.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Ryan Weber: Contract selected by Yankees

Weber's contract was selected from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday. Weber rejoined the Yankees on a minor-league deal last week and tossed 3.1 scoreless innings at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday. He allowed a run on two hits and no walks while striking out one in 3.2 innings during his first big-league appearance of the season and should serve as a low-leverage reliever now that he's back on the active roster.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

