Kansas City, MO

Travis Kelce Lands Outside Top 5 in Recent All-Time TE List

By Jordan Foote
ArrowheadReport
ArrowheadReport
 3 days ago

According to some, the Chiefs' superstar TE is partially benefitting from his surroundings.

The NFL offseason is still in full swing, as there are weeks remaining until teams begin reporting to training camp to gear up for the 2022 season. With that temporary void comes plenty of player ranking lists, and a recent one had a Kansas City Chiefs franchise legend slotted a bit lower than many would agree with.

In an effort to commemorate the retirement of former New England Patriots and Tampa Buccaneers superstar Rob Gronkowski, Cody Benjamin and Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports put together a list of the top 10 tight ends of all time. Travis Kelce found himself among those in the group, but he didn't land in the top five. He checked in at No. 6, just ahead of the likes of Mike Ditka, Jason Witten, Ozzie Newsome and John Mackey. Here's what the duo had to say in regards to justifying their pick:

Jan 2, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

He's had the benefit of playing in a pass-happy NFL, and not only that, but for one of the league's pass-happiest teams and coaches. But he's also delivered time and again as the most trusted outlet for MVP QB Patrick Mahomes. A model of both durability and production, he enters 2022 having topped 80 catches and 1,000 receiving yards in six straight seasons, and his career 70.8 catch percentage proves how reliable his hands have been for an annual Super Bowl contender.

Ranking ahead of Kelce were five players (in ascending order): Shannon Sharpe, Antonio Gates, Kellen Winslow, Gronkowski and Tony Gonzalez. It's hard to disagree with Gonzalez taking the top spot, as he currently holds the historic tight end records for receiving yards and receptions while trailing only Gates in touchdowns. Gates is a very strong candidate to rank in the top three, as is Gronkowski. Sharpe is fourth in both yards and receptions. Winslow's case can be made more on performance relative to era than on all-time stats. With that said, Kelce is no slouch.

Of every tight end to play in the NFL, Kelce is already sixth in receiving yards. Contrary to his counterparts, though, he's still an active player and has played in just 127 games (Gronkowski played in 143). If Kelce were to play in 16 of the Chiefs' 17 games this year and log another 1,000-yard campaign, he'd surpass Gronkowski and Sharpe on that list. From a per-game standpoint — yardage-wise — no one has been more productive than Kelce. He averages 70.9 yards per game, with the next player being Gronkowski down at 64.9. With 38 catches this season, Kelce can crack the top five ever in that regard. With six touchdowns, he'll be tied for sixth place with Vernon Davis.

All of this is without considering the unicorn nature of Kelce, who has blossomed into a do-it-all offensive weapon over the years. Not only can he line up as a traditional tight end as needed, but his ability to block and be split out wide and still thrive just as much is unparalleled. Even in the modern NFL, Kelce is the best at what he does due to possessing elite athleticism, route-running prowess and football IQ. He's the first tight end to ever put up six consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, and he's done it all while lining up wherever head coach Andy Reid wants him to be.

Keeping Kelce out of the top three right now is justified. His counting stats simply don't put him in favorable company compared to someone like Gonzalez, Gates or even a couple of others. On the other hand, the eye test shows a future Hall of Famer and a player who won't slow down much, even as his 33rd birthday arrives in October. Kelce has four seasons left on his current contract, providing him with plenty of time to continue doing damage and climbing up the historical leaderboards. Sixth isn't a terrible spot to be in now, but that won't be the case for much longer.

Lanny Howe
3d ago

He is the best Tight End in the NFL today. By the time he retires, Travis will own the numbers. Go Chiefs!

