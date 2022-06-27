Six workers charged with illegal oyster harvesting at Hollywood business

Six people face fines for allegedly engaging in illegal oyster harvesting and sales and other violations at a Hollywood business.

According to the Maryland Natural Resources Police, more than 100 total charges were levied against the six seafood workers at Nelson Seafood.

Caleb Nathaniel Hancock, 20, of Leonardtown, five tickets; Andrew Phillip Nelson, 26, of Hollywood, two tickets; Robert Steven Nelson Jr. of Mechanicsville, 39, 11 tickets; James Phillip Nelson, 45, of Hollywood, seven tickets; Tyler Phillip Nelson, 19, of Hollywood, 31 tickets; and Melanie Ann Wheeler, 43, of Hollywood, 52 tickets, were all charged, according to the state courts website.

Possible fines range from $350 to a maximum of $25,000 and up to one year in jail if convicted.

NRP received information about alleged illegal activity at the business and officers conducted surveillance and investigated the establishment throughout March.

Officers allegedly observed three people participating in illegal commercial oystering-related activities, including selling and harvesting while on suspended and revoked licenses.

Additionally, officers reported observing false tagging information, false oyster reporting and storage of oysters in an unlicensed cooler facility.

Police issued charges on April 20, including multiple health department violations for storage and facility licensing.

The information came from the NRP’s June 21 spring police report.

CALEB M. SOPTELEAN