FLORENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - A pedestrian was seriously hurt after a crash in Florence Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened around 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of Dixie Highway and Banklick Street. Florence Police say the driver of a Chevrolet Equinox was attempting to turn left from Dixie onto Banklick when a Toyota Scion heading the opposite direction struck them. The Equinox spun out of control and up onto the sidewalk where it hit a person waiting at the crosswalk.

FLORENCE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO