Wanted Fugitive Arrested During Traffic Stop

A Ullin, IL man was charged in a firearm related investigation in Pulaski County, IL. The Illinois State Police arrested 56-year-old Robert Nelson on charges of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, and Reckless Discharge of a Firearm. On June 22 around 9 p.m., Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 7 was requested by the Ullin Police Department to investigate a shooting that occurred on the 400 block of Kentucky Street in Ullin, IL. A 32-year-old man of Ullin, IL, was found near the roadway with an injury due to gunfire. Nelson was located and detained by the Ullin Police Department and Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department. He was subsequently arrested by the ISP DCI Zone 7. On June 23, 2022 the PCSA Office charged Nelson with Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, Aggravated Battery of a Firearm and Reckless Discharge of a Firearm. He was released from the Tri-County Detention Center in Pulaski County on a $30,000 bond. If you have any information on the events that occurred, you can contact the ISP DCI – Zone 7 at 618-845-3740 (Ext: 281). The investigation is open and on-going.

PULASKI COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO