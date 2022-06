BOSTON – Prosecutors revealed new details Thursday about the night they say Sons of Boston bouncer Alvaro Larrama fatally stabbed Marine veteran Daniel Martinez earlier this year.Larrama appeared in court on Thursday along with Alisha Dumeer, who is charged with accessory after the fact to murder. Dumeer is a bartender and 4% owner of the business.A judge ordered Larrama held without bail on his second degree murder charge. He is facing a separate charge stemming from another incident that prosecutors said occurred at the White Bull Tavern next door about two weeks before Martinez was killed. Dumeer was released on...

BOSTON, MA ・ 23 MINUTES AGO