A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama

Ask Sarah Parvin why she’s on a mission to grow the world’s biggest bluegill—and then catch it—and she’ll be happy to talk your ear off. The Alabama angler and self-dubbed “Slab Queen” says that bass have long been the stars of the freshwater fishing scene in the South, and these days, it seems like everyone with a private pond is trying to grow their own double-digit bigmouth . This puts warm water species like crappie, bream, and other panfish in the “child’s play” category—perfect for kids with cane poles, but trophy fishing for bluegill? Yeah, right.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO