ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton, GA

A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama

By Jonathan Dockery
thecitymenus.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is where the content for The City Menus all starts, from our Canaries Facebook page. Without our wonderful group of canaries sounding off news tips, we wouldn’t have much to...

thecitymenus.com

Comments / 1

Related
ourbigescape.com

8 Free Desoto State Park Boondocking Locations In Alabama

There are some great Desoto State Park Boondocking locations to stay in free as well as permit and paid options outside the park and some pricier options in the park. As you know we here at OBE always strive to find the best boondocking locations throughout the United States that offer you free camping while visiting the best National and State parks in the United States.
ALABAMA STATE
american-rails.com

Alabama Scenic Train Rides

If you are interested in a heritage railroad, unfortunately, few can be found in Alabama. The state has a rich history with the iron horse although only the Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum (Calera) and North Alabama Railroad Museum (Huntsville) provide scenic train rides. There is also the unique two-foot...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

7 other beaches to visit on the Alabama coast

If you’re headed for Alabama’s Gulf Coast with visions of beach time dancing in your head, you’re probably thinking of a few specific stretches of sand. But there are a few others you might find worthy of investigation. The Gulf Place in Gulf Shores, the long stretches...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tallapoosa, GA
City
Whitesburg, GA
City
Peachtree City, GA
Local
Alabama Government
City
Villa Rica, GA
City
West Point, AL
City
Bremen, GA
City
Hogansville, GA
City
Bowdon, GA
City
Carrollton, GA
Carrollton, GA
Government
City
Sharpsburg, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Lagrange, GA
State
Alabama State
City
West Point, GA
City
Bremen, AL
Local
Georgia Government
wdhn.com

State awards thousands to AL seniors for weatherizing homes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDHN) — Gov. Kay Ivey has approved grants totaling $494,875 to help low-income and elderly Alabama residents weatherize their homes. And nearly $50,000 will be given to a Wiregrass program. The grants support Alabama’s Weatherization Assistance Program funds to improve the energy efficiency and safety of qualifying...
ALABAMA STATE
WDEF

Alabama paying to improve Stevenson road for Taylor Manufacturing

STEVENSON, Alabama (WDEF) – The state of Alabama is providing the funds to help out a company in Stevenson. Governor kay Ivey’s office announced the $200,000 grant for Taylor Manufacturing and other nearby businesses. The money will go towards upgrading Adams Street to the businesses. “It is always...
STEVENSON, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Georgia#Little Mexico#Georgia East#Exxon Gas Station
altoday.com

Three projects announced for North Alabama funded from Tyson spill lawsuit

Three projects funded by a settlement with Tyson farms will give recreational boaters, paddlers, and fishermen better access to the Mulberry and Sipsey Forks of the Black Warrior River. On Saturday, local leaders visited sites in Colony and Garden City in Cullman County and the Forks in the River site near the Walker County town of Sipsey – and offered details unique to all three projects.
ALABAMA STATE
WALB 10

South Ga. seeing uptick in COVID cases

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia health experts said COVID-19 cases are going up. As much as we want to think that COVID is over, it is not. Masks are still needed to help protect yourself and your family from the virus. That’s according to the Department of Public Health (DPH) and Southwell Medical Center in Tifton.
TIFTON, GA
DeanLand

Shy Salamander Is on the Most Wanted List by Georgia Wildlife Authorities

Attention Georgia outdoors lovers: The Georgia Department of Natural Resources asks that you be on the lookout for Cryptobranchus Alleganiensis, AKA, grampus, water dog, snot ottter and Georgia hellbender, a shy long-tailed salamander which poses absolutely no harm to you or the public. The subjects were most recently seen in cold, fast-flowing streams in North Georgia, and may be hiding under rocks.
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

More broadband connectivity coming to rural Georgia

ATLANTA — Ocmulgee Electric Membership Corp. announced plans Tuesday to launch a fiber-optic network that will provide high-speed internet service to customers in five middle Georgia counties. The EMC, headquartered in Eastman, will partner with Kansas City-based Conexon Connect to deploy broadband across 2,100 miles to up to 8,000...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kolomkobir.com

Meet the Alabama Angler on a Mission to Grow the World-Record Bluegill

Ask Sarah Parvin why she’s on a mission to grow the world’s biggest bluegill—and then catch it—and she’ll be happy to talk your ear off. The Alabama angler and self-dubbed “Slab Queen” says that bass have long been the stars of the freshwater fishing scene in the South, and these days, it seems like everyone with a private pond is trying to grow their own double-digit bigmouth . This puts warm water species like crappie, bream, and other panfish in the “child’s play” category—perfect for kids with cane poles, but trophy fishing for bluegill? Yeah, right.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Miss Alabama 2022: Meet 40 women competing for this year’s crown

Lauren Bradford, Miss Alabama 2021, is nearing the end of her reign. She’ll crown a new winner on Saturday, July 2, at Samford University’s Wright Center in Birmingham. Forty women are hoping to become the new Miss Alabama, ranging from Miss Appalachian Valley to Miss Wallace State. Here’s a look at this year’s contestants.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama among the top 10 gas guzzling states, survey says

Alabama is among the states where drivers consume the most gas per capita, according to an analysis by an online insurance comparison shopping and research site. QuoteWizard says Alabama is the 10th “Most Gas Guzzling State,” based on an analysis of the number of gallons used per driver and per person in each state.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy