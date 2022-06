3 Burglary Suspects have been apprehended, however, there is 1 still on the loose. According to the Guam Police Department – Louis Julian San Nicolas – a 35 year old male with black hair, brown eyes, 5’5″, weighing 160 lbs. San Nicolas frequents the Tamuning Plaza and Agat area. The Guam Police Department would like to remind the community to refrain from approaching San Nicolas as he may be armed, avoiding authorities, and will flee.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 HOURS AGO