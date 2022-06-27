ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

“He could have killed me”: Skepticism after video shows “slap” that made Giuliani cry “assault”

By Igor Derysh
Salon
Salon
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ut3UM_0gNFvbzD00

Former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani called police on a man who slapped him on the back at a New York supermarket but a video of the incident cast serious doubts on Giuliani's claim that he could have been "killed."

Giuliani was campaigning at a Staten Island ShopRite for his son Andrew's Republican gubernatorial bid when a store worker slapped him across the back and called him a "scumbag" over his support for overturning Roe v. Wade, according to The New York Post.

Giuliani called the police over the slap and cops arrested 39-year-old Daniel Gill, charging him with second-degree assault involving a person over age 65, according to the report.

Giuliani told reporters after the incident that the slap felt like "somebody shot me."

"Luckily, I'm a 78-year-old who is in pretty good shape," he said after the incident. "He could've easily ... knocked me to the ground and killed me by my head getting hit."

But a surveillance video of the incident cast doubt on Giuliani's claims and raised questions about why police were involved at all.

"Maybe Rudy Giuliani, who tried to orchestrate a failed overthrow of the 2020 election, is not the most reliable narrator about other things too," tweeted NPR reporter Stephen Fowler.

"Surprised [Giuliani] survived this brutal assault," quipped former GOP operative Tim Miller. "Glad the cops got involved here."

While some Trump supporters tried to stoke outrage over the "leftist assault" on America's mayor, even some conservatives pushed back on those overhyping the incident.

"This is assault in a very technical legal sense of an aggressive, unwanted touching, but it's not assault in the way ordinary people talk," tweeted National Review columnist Dan McLaughlin. "Politically, this is flailing."

Nevertheless, Andrew Giuliani's press shop sent out a statement on Sunday previewing a virtual press conference by Rudy Giuliani to discuss the "attack."

"Innocent people are attacked in today's New York all of the time. This particular incident hit very close to home. The assault on my father, America's Mayor, was over politics. We will not be intimidated by left wing attacks," Andrew Giuliani said in a statement.

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

Giuliani told the Post that he was attacked by a worker upset over last week's Supreme Court ruling overturning federal abortion rights.

"All of a sudden, I hear this guy say, 'You're a f–king scumbag,' then he moves away so nobody can grab him," he told the outlet. "And he says, 'You, you're one of the people that's gonna kill women. You're gonna kill women. You and your f–king friend are gonna kill women.' Then he starts yelling out all kinds of, just curses, and every once in a while, he puts in that woman thing."

"The Supreme Court made a decision," Giuliani added. "You don't go around attacking people because of it. I mean, go get it changed."

He told the Post he had an obligation to call the police.

"I say to myself, 'You know something? I gotta get this guy arrested,'" he said. "I talk about 'broken windows' theory all the time. You can't let the little things go. I'm like, 'I'm gonna get this guy arrested as an example that you can't do this. And I said, also, in New York, we don't prosecute people anymore. And one of the reasons I brought crime down is I didn't ignore stuff like this."

Giuliani on Monday likened the attack to the Jan. 6 deadly Capitol riot that he helped stoke.

"We don't do vigilante justice. I don't care if we're on the right, if we're on the left, if we're talking about Jan. 6 or yesterday," he said on his Facebook page. "Let's not participate in that. Let's be peaceful."

Comments / 180

Bad O Knows
3d ago

Rudy is trying to distract from his part in the Big Lie and Insurrection. I saw the video and you're back at lying again that was a love tap, you're lucky you didn't get some teeth knocked out for destroying our Republic and Democracy.

Reply(6)
55
Pam Meisner
3d ago

We should put you in prison for all the laws you have broken. You can be safe there. Citizens are tired of public figures breaking laws and getting away with it.

Reply
44
t.a.h.
3d ago

He could have killed you but he didn’t. He patted you on the back to get your attention. His words hurt though huh?

Reply(6)
79
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TMZ.com

Rudy Giuliani 'Attack' Captured on Surveillance Video

10:03 AM PT -- The suspect, Daniel Gill, was charged with three misdemeanors - assault, menacing and harassment. According to the criminal complaint, obtained by TMZ, Giuliani told prosecutors Gill made him "stumble forward." Giuliani said this caused "physical injury including but not limited to redness, swelling, and substantial pain to the back and left side of his body, as well as causing informant to be placed in fear of physical injury, and becoming alarmed and annoyed."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
americanmilitarynews.com

Clinton associate with Epstein ties found hanging from tree with shotgun blast in ‘suicide’

Mark Middleton, a former special advisor to President Bill Clinton who had ties to billionaire convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was found on May 7 hanging from a tree with a shotgun blast to the chest. His death has been ruled a suicide, and his family has petitioned a judge to prevent photos from the scene of his death from being released to the public.
PERRY COUNTY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
County
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Staten Island, NY
The US Sun

Gabby Petito’s chilling ‘final screams and gasps of pain’ revealed by Brian Laundrie in his notebook confession

GABBY Petito's final moments according to Brian Laundrie's chilling notebook confession saw the vlogger "gasping in pain". Laundrie's journal was recovered by the FBI from the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on October 20, 2021, along with his skeletal remains. According to a photograph from the journal, Laundrie claimed that Gabby...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Giuliani
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Dan Mclaughlin
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Sarah Huckabee Sanders under fire for claiming post-Roe America makes children as safe in the womb as ‘in the classroom’

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has sparked fury on social media after a recent speech resurfaced, in which she compared the safety of children inside a mother’s womb to their security in classrooms in post-Roe America.“We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they’re as safe as they are in a classroom, the workplace, a nursing home,” Ms Sanders said at a rally last month.Ms Sanders, Donald Trump’s White House secretary, won the Republican primary nomination in the 2022 Arkansas gubernatorial election with a landslide victory last month after securing the support of the former president.Like several...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roe V Wade#Violent Crime#Republican#The New York Post#Npr#Gop
Law & Crime

Here’s Why Justice Thomas Didn’t Mention Interracial Marriage When He Asked the Court to Rethink Several Cases After Overturning Roe v. Wade

A predictable chorus of critics has risen to excoriate Justice Clarence Thomas for — in the chorus’s view — hypocritically excluding a case that established a constitutional right to interracial marriage from a list of constitutional rights Thomas believes should be overturned along with Roe v. Wade (1973). A very brief sampling of the criticism is included below; the alleged hypocrisy cited by the critics is that Thomas, who is Black, is married to a white woman. Therefore, according to the critics, Thomas is refusing to jettison a constitutional right he enjoys while simultaneously trouncing the rights enjoyed by others.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Fox News Guest Calls ‘Bullshit’ on Network for Trying to Cover Up Truth About Jan. 6

Click here to read the full article. A Fox News guest on Sunday called out the network for its “bullshit” coverage of the Jan. 6 committee hearing last Thursday night. Anchor Mike Emanuel moderated a discussion between Mike Crute, a progressive radio host and former gubernatorial candidate in Wisconsin, and Jeff Crouere, a conservative radio host from Louisiana and 2016 Republican National Convention delegate. The pair began by reacting to news that the Senate has reached a tentative agreement for legislation addressing gun reform, which Crute said was “a step in the right direction,” but moved on to a discussion about...
POLITICS
Salon

Memphis lawmakers tell police not to work security at Trump rally: “He’s notorious for not paying”

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a campaign rally in Memphis, but the city police don't want anything to do with it. According to Action News 5, Trump's past events that required local security resulted in hefty bills for the Trump campaign. Trump still owes El Paso $570,000 for a 2019 rally. The Republican Party wanted to move the 2020 convention to Jacksonville, Florida, during the pandemic, but that got canceled when security couldn't work with half of the budget cops were promised.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

American woman denied life-saving abortion after suffering miscarriage in Malta asked husband to punch her

An American woman who suffered an incomplete miscarriage while vacationing in Malta considered asking her husband to hit her in the stomach “as hard as he could” after she was denied a life-saving abortion. Andrea Prudente, 38, and Jay Weeldreyer, 45, who are both from near Seattle, Washington, arrived in Malta on 5 June for a “babymoon” vacation. A week into the trip, Ms Prudente started bleeding after suffering a premature rupture of the amniotic sac and the separation of the placenta at 16 weeks. Mr Weeldreyer said upon seeking medical help they encountered the “worst of all possible worlds”...
WORLD
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
135K+
Followers
17K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy