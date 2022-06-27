ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, KY

Kentucky police arrest suspect accused of starting fire that damaged downtown buildings

By Christopher Leach
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 3 days ago

Monticello police say they’ve arrested a suspect who allegedly started a fire near the Wayne County Courthouse early Friday morning.

Joey Wayne Hall, 45, is facing two counts of first degree arson in connection that badly damaged what is known as the “Wray building” and adjacent buildings in downtown Monticello, including the Wayne County Courthouse, police said. Hall is being lodged at the Wayne County Detention Center.

The fire department said they remained at the scene for over 14 hours and worked a consecutive 18 hours. No injuries were reported .

Monticello Fire Department officials said in a social media post that “quick response and attack by firefighters controlled the fire in a matter of minutes and kept the fire from spreading to adjacent apartments.”



 

