ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Persona 5 Royal's PC port will be bundled with all DLC

By Mollie Taylor
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X1m5m_0gNFuoUr00
(Image credit: Sega)

Persona 5 Royal (opens in new tab) has a lot of DLC, 45 of them to be exact. Thankfully you shouldn't need to cough up any extra cash for them, as Atlus has confirmed they'll all be bundled into the Windows version of the game.

It's worth noting that the news only explicitly mentions the Xbox and Windows version of the ports, not the Steam version. This might mean the offer is only on the table for those who play the game through Game Pass or the Microsoft Store, which'll be a huge bummer. Hopefully Atlus is just using Windows as an umbrella term and the Steam version will be offered the same treatment.

The game's DLC ranges from things like costume packs to BGM packs to extra personas. There's also a challenge battle mode that has you facing off against Persona 3 and Persona 4's protagonists and some item packs to give your phantom thievery a little boost. You can check out the full list of Persona 5 Royal's DLC on the official Persona website (opens in new tab).

Persona 5 Royal launches on Game Pass for PC and Steam on October 21, with Persona 3 Portable set to arrive at a later date. The entire trilogy is landing on Game Pass eventually, but if you're itching for a Persona PC fix now then Persona 4 Golden is currently a part of Steam's Summer Sale. (opens in new tab)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21PypC_0gNFuoUr00

A fresh writer in the industry, Mollie has been taken under PC Gamer's RGB-laden wing, making sure she doesn't get up to too much mischief on the site. She's not quite sure what a Command & Conquer is, but she can rattle on for hours about all the obscure rhythm games and strange MMOs from the 2000s. She's been cooking up all manner of news, previews and features while she's been here, but especially enjoys when she gets to write about Final Fantasy, Persona, The Sims, and whatever other game she's currently hopelessly fixated on. There's a good chance she's boring another PC Gamer writer about her latest obsession as we speak.

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

Bungie's absurd $185 Nerf Gjallarhorn reloads like the in-game weapon

The rocket launcher comes in a 40" box and pre-orders go live next week. The Destiny rocket launcher Gjallarhorn is one of the most-beloved guns in a game that, let's face it, is all about collecting guns (OK, OK, and shooting things with them). Ludicrously sized and ludicrously over-powered (to varying extents, depending on which period of the game we're talking), if there is such a thing as an iconic Destiny weapon then this is it.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Skull and Bones leak points to a November release

Details about Ubisoft's long-awaited pirate game have purportedly slipped out via the Xbox Store. After years of waiting, Ubisoft's high seas piracy game Skull and Bones (opens in new tab) is looking more and more like it might soon see the light of day. Some of the signs are official, like Ubisoft's March request for testers, and others are more inadvertent, such as the April leak of a six-minute video (opens in new tab) showing NPC mutinies and ship crafting. And now another leak, from Twitter account Aggiornamenti Lumia, says the game will finally launch on November 8.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Dlc#Bgm#Persona 5 Royal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
PC Gamer

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course review

What is it? Add-on chapter to tough but gorgeous platform shooter Cuphead. Multiplayer? 2-player co-op. Link Official site (opens in new tab) Not many games refer to themselves as delicious, but who would deny it works for Cuphead? Studio MDHR’s painstaking recreation of a 1930s Disney aesthetic oozes confectionery flavour that sends you flitting between its delicacies like an all-you-can-eat buffet. And even if this new dish of platforming goodness arrives a little cold—nearly five years after the original game’s release—it remains a succulent proposition. Just don’t forget Cuphead is similarly famous for its boss fights that rain merry hell upon you. Prepare to di(n)e.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Govee DreamView G1 Pro gaming light

Coloured lights are a great way to immediately spruce up any room—an easy splash of colour to match any situation. Controllable RGB lighting goes a step further by allowing the look of those lights to be immediately changed, and reactive lights do one better again by changing on the fly to what's around them. When it comes to PC gaming, a kicking RGB setup is like the bright and tasty cherry on top. For some, an unwanted distraction. Others a nice touch of flair. And for some of us, the secret reason we really ordered the sundae in the first place.
ELECTRONICS
Variety

The Best Gaming Keyboards in 2022

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. Your gaming PC is only as good as its peripherals, and the keyboard is probably the most important one of all. All of the processing speed and memory and upgrades in the world are not going to save you from a bad gaming experience if you’re trying to play on a cheap, janky keyboard. Convinced? Great. Now let’s get to upgrading you to the best gaming keyboard. But what kind should you get? Yes,...
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

9K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy