Liberty Utilities announces road closures for construction to take place beginning June 27

NEW BEDFORD — A fire that broke out at a garage in New Bedford on Tuesday evening started as a vehicle in the garage was being repaired — and firefighters also responded to two other fires at the same time. No injuries were reported in any of the...
A local health food restaurant company is losing one location but gaining another. Juice’d Cafe, a smoothie and juice bar currently located at 1475 Plymouth Avenue, has had to close their New Bedford location at 984 Kempton Street. Last week, the following statement was issued. “To our loyal New...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation will be making traffic changes to two roads in Lincoln starting Tuesday night. The traffic patterns on both Twin River and Breakneck Hill roads will change so crews can begin replacing the highway overpasses over each roadway. Traffic on...
From Davol Medical Services – to Citizens Bank – to RI COVID testing and vaccinating – to…TopGolf. The large white building on Sockanosset Cross Roads is about to make a sporty transition. Land clearing has begun, after 2 to 3 years of hearings, meetings, and banter...
NORWOOD, Mass. — Two years after Norwood Hospital was inundated by catastrophic flooding, demolition of the damaged facility is underway to make room for a new hospital. On June 28, 2020, more than 4 inches of rain fell in Norwood in approximately 90 minutes. In low-lying areas, like the parking lots outside the hospital, several feet of water collected rapidly.
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A car caught fire on Interstate 95 in Warwick Wednesday morning. Rhode Island State Police said that the car was fully engulfed in flames when they got to the scene right by Exit 12B. The driver, the only person in the car at the time,...
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Woonsocket Water Division said Tuesday that a fire hydrant was stolen. The hydrant was stolen from Cranston Street near Head Start Daycare. Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt said that she isn’t certain that it was stolen, mentioning other ways it could’ve went missing.
NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — The Newport Fire Department said that the driver of a moped was killed in a crash early Wednesday morning. The crash happened just after 6 a.m. at the rotary near Admiral Kalbfus Road and Connell Highway. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, said...
BOSTON, MA – Today, municipal leaders from cities and towns across the state’s Regional Transit Authority service areas, including Gateway Cities, sent a letter to the members of the Senate Ways and Means Committee, asking them to pass An Act to Improve and Expand Regional Transit Accessibility in the Commonwealth (S.2277), filed by State Senator Harriette Chandler and Representative Natalie Blais. The bill, which was reported out favorably by the Joint Committee on Transportation in February, would stabilize funding for RTAs and pave the way for better, more affordable public transportation service in Massachusetts. Passage of the bill would also mark a critical step towards achieving greater regional equity in the allocation of state public transportation dollars.
Soon, Chick-fil-A will be adding Fall River to their list of locations. With current offerings in Seekonk and South Attleboro, the restaurant chain will soon be taking orders from what used to be the empty parcel of land near the back of the lot at SouthCoast Marketplace. Julie Gallagher is...
A Massachusetts man has been killed in serious crash. According to Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 10:30 p.m. Monday evening, Troopers assigned to the State Police-Weston Barracks responded to a single vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound in the Allston neighborhood of Boston. The crash resulted in the death of the operator.
LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police arrested a driver who crashed into a Lincoln police cruiser late Tuesday night. The crash happened just before 12 a.m. on the Route 146 south ramp at Breakneck Hill Road in Lincoln. State police said the cruiser was hit by the...
NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford man has been arrested and charged for riding an unregistered dirt bike after police said officers saw him speeding down the wrong side of the road, then crashing. James Luis Berrios-Alvarez, 21, of Cottage Street is charged with unlicensed and reckless operation of...
Tucked away along the side of Route 44 in Rehoboth is one of the most significant sites in the history of the SouthCoast, but you’d never know it from our school history books. Anawan Rock is the place where the Wampanoag it is named for surrendered to the English...
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Wednesday, June 22, 2022:. Wandilis Yonelis Andujar Aristy (28, Quincy) was served a summons for Unlicensed Operation Of A Motor Vehicle, Speeding, Unregistered Motor Vehicle, Uninsured Motor Vehicle, and Possessing/Using A False/Stolen RMV Document (x2). (12:58am) Andrea...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health is recommending the closure of three beaches for swimming due to high bacteria levels Tuesday. The three beaches are Conimicut and Oakland beaches in Warwick, along with Barrington Town Beach. The Department of Health will continue to monitor the...
A classic first weekend with heat and summer muggies has come to an end. A cold front sweeping through during the day will see to that, plus give us some showers, light rain, and maybe a thunderstorm or two if we’re lucky, or unlucky, depending on your perspective. We should see the first drops sometime around 9 am give or take an hour, and should last through 9 pm. These will be off and on showers riding a gusty southwesterly breeze, with breaks in between, so we’re not looking for a washout, but any Monday outside plans should account for some dampening. Highs peak in the mid 70’s and evening lows drop to the upper 60’s by late evening as cloud cover breaks and the air dries out.
(WJAR) — Crews flew a driver to hospital care after a vehicle slammed into a tree in Raynham early Tuesday morning. The Raynham Police Department and the Raynham Fire Department responded to the area of White Street and Titicut Road around midnight for the crash. The driver was the...
